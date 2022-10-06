MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Ward County residents may actually see their county property taxes go down in 2023 after the commissioners made some 11th-hour cuts to the budget. The final budget comes in at just under $56.9 million, with the commissioners cutting more than $1 million from the preliminary budget, according to County Auditor Marisa Haman.

WARD COUNTY, ND ・ 10 HOURS AGO