KFYR-TV
Minot Bomb Squad Responding to Possible Explosives in Williston
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Minot bomb squad is on its way to Williston after Williston police discovered explosive materials in an apartment this afternoon. Williston police responded to a report of drug activity and discovered the materials while investigating a drug case. The building where the explosive items were found has been evacuated.
‘Cold Justice’ Investigation Into North Dakota Murder Helps Lead To An Arrest Years Later
Who fatally stabbed 18-year-old North Dakota college student Anita Knutson in June 2007?. On “Cold Justice,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen, prosecutor Kelly Siegler and investigator Steve Spingola took a deep dive into the homicide in the series’ 100th episode. Fifteen years after the slaying, they were able to help the Minot Police Department make an arrest.
KFYR-TV
Crime scene, interviews focus of Pt. 2 of ‘Cold Justice’ Anita Knutson case
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The discussion is continuing this week on the “Cold Justice” investigation into the 2007 killing of Minot college student Anita Knutson, after the explosive second episode that aired this past weekend. In Part Two of the show’s 100th episode Saturday, the investigators visited...
froggyweb.com
Names released in fatal rollover crash near Rugby
RUGBY, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of two people involved in a fatal rollover crash on Highway 2 east of Rugby Thursday evening. The Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Kevin Lyon, of Belvidere, N.J., died and 50-year-old Michele Butcher, of Walker, La., suffered serious injuries in the crash.
In Case You Missed It: 10/1-10/7
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — This week, KX’s reports were stuffed with crime stories. Coming hot off the heels of the Nikki Entzel trial, discussions of murder were at the forefront of our headlines. Here are the top five stories that shook KX’s website this week. #1: Nikki Entzel Trial Nikki Entzel, accused of conspiring with […]
KFYR-TV
Part 2 of ‘Cold Justice’ investigation in Anita Knutson killing airs Saturday
MINOT, (KMOT) – The case of the 2007 killing of Minot college student Anita Knutson has drawn national attention of late, including a special two-part investigation on the show “Cold Justice.”. Part two of the special is airing this Saturday, Oct. 8, on Oxygen. The investigators on the...
KFYR-TV
State Supreme Court hears arguments over evidentiary ruling in Minot murder case
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The North Dakota Supreme Court heard oral arguments Friday in an appeal that could have implications on a pending murder case in Minot. The dispute is whether the vehicle that the victim’s body was found in was illegally searched. Twenty-nine-year-old Shawnee Krall faces murder and GSI...
Body found on Highway 83 south of Minot
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — The body of a man was found in a rural area near the 4500 block of Highway 83 south of Minot by the Ward County Sheriff’s Department on October 1st. According to the Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a report of a deceased male who, upon investigation, is estimated to have […]
Paranormal Investigators of North Dakota at Oak Park Theater in Minot
PIND has investigated numerous local allegedly haunted locations, as well as several residences, and has traveled as far north as Williston and as far south as Medora and many locations in between.
KFYR-TV
Pared-down 2023 Ward County budget approved by commissioners
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Ward County residents may actually see their county property taxes go down in 2023 after the commissioners made some 11th-hour cuts to the budget. The final budget comes in at just under $56.9 million, with the commissioners cutting more than $1 million from the preliminary budget, according to County Auditor Marisa Haman.
KFYR-TV
Souris Valley Animal Shelter hosting ‘Barktober’
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Souris Valley Animal Shelter will be hosting a full month of “Barktober” events in October. The events will include lower adoption fees, a chance for adopters to enter raffles to win gift baskets, a BINGO-themed adoption night, rock-paper-scissors adoptions, and a “reverse Trick-or-Treat” event for the dogs.
KFYR-TV
Minot groups honored for efforts on intermodal facility, downtown revitalization
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Two Minot organizations are being recognized for their work on major economic projects in the area. The Minot Area Chamber EDC was presented the EDND Economic Development Project of the Year for 2022, for its work on developing Minot’s Intermodal Facility. Aksal Group was presented...
KFYR-TV
Turtle Mountain tribe holding chairman, council primaries Tuesday
BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) - Another one of our state’s Native American tribes is holding its primary elections this week. Tuesday, voters in the Turtle Mountains will cast votes for the chairman position, as well as all eight tribal council seats. Incumbent chairman Jamie Azure is seeking re-election, and he’s...
KFYR-TV
Velva’s Olivia Passa commits to play softball at Mayville State
VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) - Velva senior Olivia Passa committed to play softball at Mayville State Saturday. Olivia was named to the Class B All-State team in the spring as the Aggies’ starting pitcher. Her sister, Emma, plays basketball and softball for the Comets. “She really wanted me to go...
