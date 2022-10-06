ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Murder suspect makes first appearance for Sunday shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —On Monday, a man accused in a deadly shooting that happened over in Wilmington on Sunday, October 10, made his first appearance at the New Hanover County Courthouse. 29-year-old Rony Julian Sanchez-Rivera is charged with murder, and assault on a government official. Sanchez-Rivera was appointed an...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Man found guilty of armed robbery of McDonalds in 2015

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pennsylvania man was found guilty Friday of committing armed robbery at a McDonalds in New Hanover County in 2015. Richard McLaughlin, 48, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 23.66 years in prison. “The McDonalds location at Eastwood and Military...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it is currently searching for Matthew Cody Mason. The sheriff’s office describes Mason, 29, as having green eyes and brown hair. Mason, who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 210 pounds, was last seen driving a U-Haul.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
WMBF

Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in Richland and Horry counties. Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed in Atlantic Beach on Monday afternoon. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off. The suspect was taken into custody at Dewitt Apartments.
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police Department investigating shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just after noon on Thursday. Units responded to the 600 block of Montclair Drive in reference to a suspicious person attempting to break into vehicles. Upon arrival, officers learned that this male and another individual were involved in an altercation which led to the suspicious person being shot.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Neighbors fear for their safety as hunters take aim next door

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - As dove season ends, hunters can still take aim at several other birds for the time being, though neighbors in one development say they’re worried the sport is threatening their safety. “The interest of these hunters who are being totally reckless and careless are being...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington restaurant becomes set for new movie

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Rx Chicken and Oysters, formally known as Rx Restaurant and Bar, has temporarily become “Earl’s”, for “The Supreme At Earl’s All You Can Eat”. The film is based on a book by Edward Kelsey Moore that tells the story of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Tabor City Firefighter dies following 19 years as Chief

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A former Tabor City firefighter has died following more than four decades with the department. Jerry Hodges died on Sunday, according to the Tabor City Fire Department. Hodges was the Fire Chief for 19 years and retired in 2018 with 42 years of total...
TABOR CITY, NC
NewsBreak
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman arrested following deadly hit and run in Bladen County

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — A woman is dead after a hit and run in Bladen County. A minor accident involving two vehicles took place on NC 410 on October 1st, around 1.5 miles south of Bladenboro. Fire crews and police were called to the scene. An 18-year-old woman in...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Jacksonville police looking for fraud suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department are looking for a female suspect involved in fraudulent cell phone buys in the area. Police describe the woman as 35-40 years old and 5'5" to 5'9" tall. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, ripped blue jeans...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Woman arrested, charged with driving off after fatal collision with pedestrian

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) -A woman has been charged with a DWI and felony hit and run in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian near Bladenboro on Saturday, October 1. Per a North Carolina State Highway Patrol representative, fire crews were called to a minor accident located 1.8 miles southwest of Bladenboro on NC-410 at around 9:20 p.m. A passenger in one of the vehicles, 18-year-old Haley Jasmine Skipper, stepped outside of the car to review to damage.
BLADENBORO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WATCH: Driver wanted after causing damage in Winnabow

WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help. Deputies are looking for the person driving the black BMW captured in the video posted above. The driver caused damage to property at the Winnabow Fire Department on Governors Road, according to the...
WINNABOW, NC
whqr.org

Wilmington's DEI chief shares thoughts on Independence Blvd. extension

Independence Boulevard currently ends in mid-town Wilmington, turning into the narrower Covil Avenue, which spills onto Market Street. NCDOT's proposal would extend the major roadway across Market Street, through several neighborhoods and the Creekwood area, and connect it with MLK Parkway. You can find more, including maps, project history, and more, here.
WILMINGTON, NC

