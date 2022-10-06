Read full article on original website
whqr.org
WPD investigating two shootings, including fatal incident off Shipyard Boulevard
WPD units responded to the 600 block of Montclair Drive, off of Wilshire Boulevard, just after noon on Thursday, October 5 in reference to a suspicious person attempting to break into vehicles. Upon arrival, officers learned that this male and another individual were involved in an altercation which led to the suspicious person being shot.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Murder suspect makes first appearance for Sunday shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —On Monday, a man accused in a deadly shooting that happened over in Wilmington on Sunday, October 10, made his first appearance at the New Hanover County Courthouse. 29-year-old Rony Julian Sanchez-Rivera is charged with murder, and assault on a government official. Sanchez-Rivera was appointed an...
WECT
Man found guilty of armed robbery of McDonalds in 2015
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pennsylvania man was found guilty Friday of committing armed robbery at a McDonalds in New Hanover County in 2015. Richard McLaughlin, 48, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 23.66 years in prison. “The McDonalds location at Eastwood and Military...
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it is currently searching for Matthew Cody Mason. The sheriff’s office describes Mason, 29, as having green eyes and brown hair. Mason, who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 210 pounds, was last seen driving a U-Haul.
WMBF
Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in Richland and Horry counties. Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed in Atlantic Beach on Monday afternoon. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off. The suspect was taken into custody at Dewitt Apartments.
WECT
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office introduces new interview room with a focus on victims
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced the opening of a new, victim-centered interview room. Per the release, the new interview room is the first of its kind in the region. The sheriff’s office intends to utilize the new space for violent crime victim interviews.
WECT
Columbus County man found guilty of murder, sentenced to life without parole
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Daquon Corrothers has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in prison for killing and robbing Alex Moore in the Farmer’s Union Community. The ruling was passed on Monday, Oct. 10. Per a release from District Attorney Jon David, Moore was reported...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Department investigating shooting
WECT
TRAFFIC: Nightly road closure Oct. 10-14 in Wilmington near Greenfield Lake Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington will be doing nightly work along Burnett Blvd. between Greenfield St. and Carolina Beach Road. The road will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 10. Crews expect to have the work completed Friday night, Oct. 14.
WECT
Neighbors fear for their safety as hunters take aim next door
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - As dove season ends, hunters can still take aim at several other birds for the time being, though neighbors in one development say they’re worried the sport is threatening their safety. “The interest of these hunters who are being totally reckless and careless are being...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington restaurant becomes set for new movie
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Rx Chicken and Oysters, formally known as Rx Restaurant and Bar, has temporarily become “Earl’s”, for “The Supreme At Earl’s All You Can Eat”. The film is based on a book by Edward Kelsey Moore that tells the story of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Tabor City Firefighter dies following 19 years as Chief
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A former Tabor City firefighter has died following more than four decades with the department. Jerry Hodges died on Sunday, according to the Tabor City Fire Department. Hodges was the Fire Chief for 19 years and retired in 2018 with 42 years of total...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman arrested following deadly hit and run in Bladen County
BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — A woman is dead after a hit and run in Bladen County. A minor accident involving two vehicles took place on NC 410 on October 1st, around 1.5 miles south of Bladenboro. Fire crews and police were called to the scene. An 18-year-old woman in...
wcti12.com
Jacksonville police looking for fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department are looking for a female suspect involved in fraudulent cell phone buys in the area. Police describe the woman as 35-40 years old and 5'5" to 5'9" tall. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, ripped blue jeans...
WECT
Bladen County cable ferry resumes operations with a fresh coat of paint after two-year hiatus
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Elwell Ferry resumed operations with new parts and a fresh coat of paint on Monday, October 10. The cable ferry operates seven days a week and moves vehicles across the Cape Fear River near Kelly. “After the previous contract ended in 2020, the department...
WECT
100-year anniversary of Topsy the circus elephant’s romp in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -As thousands of people enjoyed a weekend of arts and entertainment for Wilmington’s Riverfest, 100 years ago a different kind of visitor was romping through: a four-ton circus elephant named Topsy. “As they were loading up the circus onto the train at the end of the...
WECT
Woman arrested, charged with driving off after fatal collision with pedestrian
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) -A woman has been charged with a DWI and felony hit and run in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian near Bladenboro on Saturday, October 1. Per a North Carolina State Highway Patrol representative, fire crews were called to a minor accident located 1.8 miles southwest of Bladenboro on NC-410 at around 9:20 p.m. A passenger in one of the vehicles, 18-year-old Haley Jasmine Skipper, stepped outside of the car to review to damage.
borderbelt.org
NC sheriff who made racist remarks has history of controversy. Can he outlast this one?
Sitting behind a mahogany desk, surrounded by certificates of achievement and piles of paperwork, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene complained about the red tape he had to deal with every day. When Greene beat the incumbent by 37 votes in 2018 to become the first Republican sheriff of this southeastern...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WATCH: Driver wanted after causing damage in Winnabow
WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help. Deputies are looking for the person driving the black BMW captured in the video posted above. The driver caused damage to property at the Winnabow Fire Department on Governors Road, according to the...
whqr.org
Wilmington's DEI chief shares thoughts on Independence Blvd. extension
Independence Boulevard currently ends in mid-town Wilmington, turning into the narrower Covil Avenue, which spills onto Market Street. NCDOT's proposal would extend the major roadway across Market Street, through several neighborhoods and the Creekwood area, and connect it with MLK Parkway. You can find more, including maps, project history, and more, here.
