DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
Wichita Eagle
Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss
In the wake of their impotent 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on a prime-time stage, the Denver Broncos have become an easy target. Everyone is piling on. Seemingly slave to Murphy's Law, especially when it comes to the injury bug, the Broncos have added their own insult to injury by making bone-headed decisions in critical moments.
Wichita Eagle
Commanders vs Titans Inactive Report: Brian Robinson Jr. IN, Jahan Dotson OUT in Week 5
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders brought rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. back to practice this Wednesday and officially started the clock on his return to the active roster. From there, they had 21 days. They only needed three. The fact Robinson is coming back so quickly after being...
Wichita Eagle
KC Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster will play vs. Raiders on Monday night; Trey Smith won’t
Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (quad/hamstring) will play Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Smith-Schuster, who was designated as questionable on Saturday’s injury report, is not among the seven players the Chiefs listed as inactive for Week 5. Smith-Schuster’s hamstring...
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Zac Taylor Has Sideline Exchange With La’el Collins After Failed Fourth Down Conversion
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a heated exchange with starting right tackle La'el Collins late in the third quarter on Sunday night against the Ravens. The Bengals went for it on 4th-and-Goal from the 2-yard line. They failed to get the touchdown and Taylor stopped to talk to Collins on the sidelines.
Wichita Eagle
5 Takeaways From Chargers’ 30-28 Week 5 Win Over Browns
The Chargers pulled out a 30-28 win over the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday to improve to a 3-2 record. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' third win of the season:. Brandon Staley backs his process on fourth down call. Chargers coach Brandon Staley dialed up an aggressive...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys vs. Rams Week 5: Live Game Updates
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel west to SoFi Stadium to meet the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could have NFC playoff implications. But both teams have to get there first. ... and the Cowboys need to get there healthy. That will not likely happen, we're told, for...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ report card: Comeback-infused grades just good enough to beat Las Vegas Raiders
The Chiefs won a wild one 30-29. Patrick Mahomes tossed four touchdown passes, all to Travis Kelce. The Chiefs fell behind 17-0 but fought back in the second half. Arrowhead fans booed referee Carl Cheffers with all their gusto after he called a roughing the passer penalty on Chris Jones.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Offense Helps 29-0 Victory Over Lions
The New England Patriots entered their Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions down to their third-string quarterback, rookie Bailey Zappe. For an already struggling Patriots offense, the injuries to Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer left fans wondering what the offense would look like under the untested fourth-round draft pick.
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins-Jets Week 5 Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 4-1 in the 2022 season when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Dolphins will enter the game as 3.5-point favorites according to the SI Sportsbook. Here's a roundup of national predictions on this...
NFL・
Wichita Eagle
Falcons’ Arthur Smith Comments on Controversial Penalty vs. Bucs
View the original article to see embedded media. Sunday’s game between the Falcons and the Buccaneers ended on a controversial note after Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was called for an iffy roughing the passer penalty on Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady that effectively ended the contest. After picking...
Wichita Eagle
What Led to Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders’ Tense Postgame Handshake?
Deion Sanders was never one to back down from a challenge during his time with the Dallas Cowboys. That willingness has appeared to carry over to his "Coach Prime" persona at Jackson State University. Sanders' collegiate tour as the Tigers' head coach descended upon Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State...
Wichita Eagle
Report Reveals Russell Wilson’s New Treatment for Torn Shoulder
Following the Denver Broncos' collapse at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football, word leaked out of Dove Valley that Russell Wilson's shoulder injury was worse than the initial perception. Wilson has a torn lat in his throwing shoulder, which is highly concerning for his remaining 2022 outlook.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Safety Marcus Williams Suffered Dislocated Wrist
BALTIMORE — The Ravens are expecting safety Marcus Williams to miss a "significant amount of time" with a dislocated wrist he suffered in Week 5 against the Bengals. Williams has been a key player in the secondary and leads the team with three interceptions. “He has a dislocated wrist;...
Wichita Eagle
Just Like That, Justin Jefferson Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards Again
Remember when Justin Jefferson had a combined nine catches for 62 yards in the Vikings' second and third games of the season?. Jefferson exploded for the third time in five games in the Vikings' victory over the Bears on Sunday, piling up 91 yards in the first quarter on his way to a 154-yard day. It was his third game this season with at least 140 yards and the eighth time he's reached that mark in 38 career games. Jefferson set a personal best with 12 catches, dove to the pylon for a two-point conversion, and even completed the third pass of his career when he threw a ball back across the field to Dalvin Cook.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks May Move Game Time If Mariners Reach ALDS Game 4
View the original article to see embedded media. The Seahawks could face an interesting dilemma in Week 6 thanks to the possibility of a unique scheduling conflict come Sunday afternoon. As things currently stand, the club is slated to host the Cardinals (2–3) at 1:05 p.m. PT inside Lumen Field....
Wichita Eagle
Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 30-29 win vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Here are three numbers that helped determine the result of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 30-29 win vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. That’s the number of touchdowns for Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, who made some history with his red-zone dominance on Monday night.
Wichita Eagle
Kelce catches 4 TDs from Mahomes as KC Chiefs erase 17-0 deficit, beat Raiders on MNF
The Chiefs were sleep-walking in the first half of Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. But they woke up with a fury shortly after a controversial roughing the passer penalty against Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. The Chiefs proceeded to overcome...
Wichita Eagle
Rams Coach Sean McVay Addresses ‘Challenging’ Cowboys Fan Takeover
The Los Angeles Rams found out the definition of "America's Team" the hard way on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles' path to victory was blocked by not only a dominant defensive effort from the Dallas Cowboys but by an invasion of their expansive fanbase, one that made it difficult for an already struggling offense to merely snap the ball as they tried to erase multiple visitors' leads. Ultimately, the invaders' faith was rewarded with a 22-10 Cowboys victory, Dallas' fourth in a row after losing their opener.
Wichita Eagle
Giants Injury Update: Defensive Lineman D.J. Davidson Suffers Sprained MCL
New York Giants rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers. Davidson was injured in the third quarter on a punt return play. He was down on the field for several minutes while being attended to by the medical staff before getting up on his own power and limping to a nearby waiting cart that took him back to the locker room for further evaluation.
NFL・
Wichita Eagle
BREAKING: Panthers Fire Defensive Coordinator Phil Snow
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Panthers have fired defensive coordinator Phil Snow. Snow was hired by the Panthers in 2020 by former head coach Matt Rhule. Snow and Rhule have been attached at the hip for years. When Rhule became the head coach at Temple in 2013, he hired Phil Snow to be his defensive coordinator. That was only the beginning of their pairing, as Snow followed Rhule to Temple, and then to Carolina. When Rhule was fired, it was only a matter of time before Snow would be fired as well.
