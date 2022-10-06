ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss

In the wake of their impotent 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on a prime-time stage, the Denver Broncos have become an easy target. Everyone is piling on. Seemingly slave to Murphy's Law, especially when it comes to the injury bug, the Broncos have added their own insult to injury by making bone-headed decisions in critical moments.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Football
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Wichita Eagle

5 Takeaways From Chargers’ 30-28 Week 5 Win Over Browns

The Chargers pulled out a 30-28 win over the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday to improve to a 3-2 record. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' third win of the season:. Brandon Staley backs his process on fourth down call. Chargers coach Brandon Staley dialed up an aggressive...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys vs. Rams Week 5: Live Game Updates

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel west to SoFi Stadium to meet the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could have NFC playoff implications. But both teams have to get there first. ... and the Cowboys need to get there healthy. That will not likely happen, we're told, for...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Patriots Offense Helps 29-0 Victory Over Lions

The New England Patriots entered their Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions down to their third-string quarterback, rookie Bailey Zappe. For an already struggling Patriots offense, the injuries to Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer left fans wondering what the offense would look like under the untested fourth-round draft pick.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Wichita Eagle

Dolphins-Jets Week 5 Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 4-1 in the 2022 season when they face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Dolphins will enter the game as 3.5-point favorites according to the SI Sportsbook. Here's a roundup of national predictions on this...
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Falcons’ Arthur Smith Comments on Controversial Penalty vs. Bucs

View the original article to see embedded media. Sunday’s game between the Falcons and the Buccaneers ended on a controversial note after Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was called for an iffy roughing the passer penalty on Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady that effectively ended the contest. After picking...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

What Led to Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders’ Tense Postgame Handshake?

Deion Sanders was never one to back down from a challenge during his time with the Dallas Cowboys. That willingness has appeared to carry over to his "Coach Prime" persona at Jackson State University. Sanders' collegiate tour as the Tigers' head coach descended upon Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Report Reveals Russell Wilson’s New Treatment for Torn Shoulder

Following the Denver Broncos' collapse at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football, word leaked out of Dove Valley that Russell Wilson's shoulder injury was worse than the initial perception. Wilson has a torn lat in his throwing shoulder, which is highly concerning for his remaining 2022 outlook.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Ravens#American Football#Nfl Network#The New Orleans Saints#Ucf
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Safety Marcus Williams Suffered Dislocated Wrist

BALTIMORE — The Ravens are expecting safety Marcus Williams to miss a "significant amount of time" with a dislocated wrist he suffered in Week 5 against the Bengals. Williams has been a key player in the secondary and leads the team with three interceptions. “He has a dislocated wrist;...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Just Like That, Justin Jefferson Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards Again

Remember when Justin Jefferson had a combined nine catches for 62 yards in the Vikings' second and third games of the season?. Jefferson exploded for the third time in five games in the Vikings' victory over the Bears on Sunday, piling up 91 yards in the first quarter on his way to a 154-yard day. It was his third game this season with at least 140 yards and the eighth time he's reached that mark in 38 career games. Jefferson set a personal best with 12 catches, dove to the pylon for a two-point conversion, and even completed the third pass of his career when he threw a ball back across the field to Dalvin Cook.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks May Move Game Time If Mariners Reach ALDS Game 4

View the original article to see embedded media. The Seahawks could face an interesting dilemma in Week 6 thanks to the possibility of a unique scheduling conflict come Sunday afternoon. As things currently stand, the club is slated to host the Cardinals (2–3) at 1:05 p.m. PT inside Lumen Field....
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Wichita Eagle

Rams Coach Sean McVay Addresses ‘Challenging’ Cowboys Fan Takeover

The Los Angeles Rams found out the definition of "America's Team" the hard way on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles' path to victory was blocked by not only a dominant defensive effort from the Dallas Cowboys but by an invasion of their expansive fanbase, one that made it difficult for an already struggling offense to merely snap the ball as they tried to erase multiple visitors' leads. Ultimately, the invaders' faith was rewarded with a 22-10 Cowboys victory, Dallas' fourth in a row after losing their opener.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Giants Injury Update: Defensive Lineman D.J. Davidson Suffers Sprained MCL

New York Giants rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers. Davidson was injured in the third quarter on a punt return play. He was down on the field for several minutes while being attended to by the medical staff before getting up on his own power and limping to a nearby waiting cart that took him back to the locker room for further evaluation.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

BREAKING: Panthers Fire Defensive Coordinator Phil Snow

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Panthers have fired defensive coordinator Phil Snow. Snow was hired by the Panthers in 2020 by former head coach Matt Rhule. Snow and Rhule have been attached at the hip for years. When Rhule became the head coach at Temple in 2013, he hired Phil Snow to be his defensive coordinator. That was only the beginning of their pairing, as Snow followed Rhule to Temple, and then to Carolina. When Rhule was fired, it was only a matter of time before Snow would be fired as well.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy