Chelsea will look to continue their good form under Graham Potter as they travel to face AC Milan in the Champions League tonight.Since beating Crystal Palace thanks to Conor Gallagher’s late winner, Chelsea have beaten both Milan and Wolves 3-0 to lift the mood around Stamford Bridge.Last week’s victory over Milan also eased any pressure on Chelsea after their winless start to the Champions League groups stages but a defeat in the San Siro would still make life awkward in a wide open Group C.Milan defeated Juventus 2-0 at the weekend and the Italian champions will want to put...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 45 MINUTES AGO