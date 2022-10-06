Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss
In the wake of their impotent 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on a prime-time stage, the Denver Broncos have become an easy target. Everyone is piling on. Seemingly slave to Murphy's Law, especially when it comes to the injury bug, the Broncos have added their own insult to injury by making bone-headed decisions in critical moments.
Wichita Eagle
5 Takeaways From Chargers’ 30-28 Week 5 Win Over Browns
The Chargers pulled out a 30-28 win over the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday to improve to a 3-2 record. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' third win of the season:. Brandon Staley backs his process on fourth down call. Chargers coach Brandon Staley dialed up an aggressive...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Offense Helps 29-0 Victory Over Lions
The New England Patriots entered their Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions down to their third-string quarterback, rookie Bailey Zappe. For an already struggling Patriots offense, the injuries to Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer left fans wondering what the offense would look like under the untested fourth-round draft pick.
Wichita Eagle
What Led to Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders’ Tense Postgame Handshake?
Deion Sanders was never one to back down from a challenge during his time with the Dallas Cowboys. That willingness has appeared to carry over to his "Coach Prime" persona at Jackson State University. Sanders' collegiate tour as the Tigers' head coach descended upon Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Snap Counts vs. Lions: Pats Pitch Complete Game Shutout
FOXBORO — It was a “Throwback Sunday” to remember in New England. Following their 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 5 at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots continue to take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball. Having turned in a...
Wichita Eagle
Just Like That, Justin Jefferson Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards Again
Remember when Justin Jefferson had a combined nine catches for 62 yards in the Vikings' second and third games of the season?. Jefferson exploded for the third time in five games in the Vikings' victory over the Bears on Sunday, piling up 91 yards in the first quarter on his way to a 154-yard day. It was his third game this season with at least 140 yards and the eighth time he's reached that mark in 38 career games. Jefferson set a personal best with 12 catches, dove to the pylon for a two-point conversion, and even completed the third pass of his career when he threw a ball back across the field to Dalvin Cook.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys vs. Rams Week 5: Live Game Updates
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel west to SoFi Stadium to meet the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could have NFC playoff implications. But both teams have to get there first. ... and the Cowboys need to get there healthy. That will not likely happen, we're told, for...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Chris Jones asks ‘What am I supposed to do?’ Cheffers said it’s still a penalty
Chris Jones won his battle and got to Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to record the strip-sack. A huge play close to halftime was going to set up the Chiefs at midfield. Referee Carl Cheffers said no. Roughing the passer was the call. Boos filled Arrowhead. Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed...
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Zac Taylor Has Sideline Exchange With La’el Collins After Failed Fourth Down Conversion
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a heated exchange with starting right tackle La'el Collins late in the third quarter on Sunday night against the Ravens. The Bengals went for it on 4th-and-Goal from the 2-yard line. They failed to get the touchdown and Taylor stopped to talk to Collins on the sidelines.
Wichita Eagle
KC Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster will play vs. Raiders on Monday night; Trey Smith won’t
Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (quad/hamstring) will play Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Smith-Schuster, who was designated as questionable on Saturday’s injury report, is not among the seven players the Chiefs listed as inactive for Week 5. Smith-Schuster’s hamstring...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ report card: Comeback-infused grades just good enough to beat Las Vegas Raiders
The Chiefs won a wild one 30-29. Patrick Mahomes tossed four touchdown passes, all to Travis Kelce. The Chiefs fell behind 17-0 but fought back in the second half. Arrowhead fans booed referee Carl Cheffers with all their gusto after he called a roughing the passer penalty on Chris Jones.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Safety Marcus Williams Suffered Dislocated Wrist
BALTIMORE — The Ravens are expecting safety Marcus Williams to miss a "significant amount of time" with a dislocated wrist he suffered in Week 5 against the Bengals. Williams has been a key player in the secondary and leads the team with three interceptions. “He has a dislocated wrist;...
Wichita Eagle
Commanders vs Titans Inactive Report: Brian Robinson Jr. IN, Jahan Dotson OUT in Week 5
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders brought rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. back to practice this Wednesday and officially started the clock on his return to the active roster. From there, they had 21 days. They only needed three. The fact Robinson is coming back so quickly after being...
Wichita Eagle
Kelce catches 4 TDs from Mahomes as KC Chiefs erase 17-0 deficit, beat Raiders on MNF
The Chiefs were sleep-walking in the first half of Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. But they woke up with a fury shortly after a controversial roughing the passer penalty against Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. The Chiefs proceeded to overcome...
Wichita Eagle
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 30-29 Win Over the Raiders
Divisional games are difficult to predict in the NFL and in the AFC West specifically, things can get even crazier. The Kansas City Chiefs witnessed that firsthand on the Monday Night Football stage against the Las Vegas Raiders. Going down 17-0 at one point, the Chiefs came all the way...
Wichita Eagle
Haason Reddick, Zach Ertz Aim to Show Former Teams What They Miss
PHILADELPHIA – Haason Reddick and Zach Ertz both want the same thing. Both players want to show the team that drafted them what they miss and that they are doing well in their new cities, thank you very much. Now the Cardinals tight end, Ertz won’t come out and...
Wichita Eagle
A Show of Hands
NASHVILLE – With seconds remaining in Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders, quarterback Carson Wentz dropped back to pass, needing just a 2-yard completion for a game-winning touchdown. Wentz thought he’d found running back J.D. McKissic at the goal line on second down only to...
Wichita Eagle
Report Reveals Russell Wilson’s New Treatment for Torn Shoulder
Following the Denver Broncos' collapse at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football, word leaked out of Dove Valley that Russell Wilson's shoulder injury was worse than the initial perception. Wilson has a torn lat in his throwing shoulder, which is highly concerning for his remaining 2022 outlook.
Wichita Eagle
How the Jaguars Defense Ended Up on the Wrong Side of History in Texans Defeat
Houston Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce made history Sunday against the Jaguars, forcing 17 missed tackles on runs, the most in a single game in Pro Football Focus' charting history. Pierce finished Sunday’s contest with 99 yards on 26 carries (3.8 yards per attempt) with the only touchdown on...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings Rookies Ty Chandler, Akayleb Evans Suffer Injuries in Bears Game
Two Vikings rookies suffered injuries while playing on special teams during Sunday's victory over the Bears, head coach Kevin O'Connell said. Running back Ty Chandler, who was active for the first time, broke his thumb. It sounds like he'll miss some time, but it's unclear if it'll require a trip to injured reserve. Irv Smith Jr. broke his thumb in early August and missed a little over a month.
