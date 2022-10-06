ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Wichita Eagle

Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss

In the wake of their impotent 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on a prime-time stage, the Denver Broncos have become an easy target. Everyone is piling on. Seemingly slave to Murphy's Law, especially when it comes to the injury bug, the Broncos have added their own insult to injury by making bone-headed decisions in critical moments.
Wichita Eagle

5 Takeaways From Chargers’ 30-28 Week 5 Win Over Browns

The Chargers pulled out a 30-28 win over the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday to improve to a 3-2 record. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' third win of the season:. Brandon Staley backs his process on fourth down call. Chargers coach Brandon Staley dialed up an aggressive...
Wichita Eagle

Patriots Offense Helps 29-0 Victory Over Lions

The New England Patriots entered their Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions down to their third-string quarterback, rookie Bailey Zappe. For an already struggling Patriots offense, the injuries to Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer left fans wondering what the offense would look like under the untested fourth-round draft pick.
Wichita Eagle

What Led to Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders’ Tense Postgame Handshake?

Deion Sanders was never one to back down from a challenge during his time with the Dallas Cowboys. That willingness has appeared to carry over to his "Coach Prime" persona at Jackson State University. Sanders' collegiate tour as the Tigers' head coach descended upon Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State...
Wichita Eagle

Patriots Snap Counts vs. Lions: Pats Pitch Complete Game Shutout

FOXBORO — It was a “Throwback Sunday” to remember in New England. Following their 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 5 at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots continue to take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball. Having turned in a...
Wichita Eagle

Just Like That, Justin Jefferson Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards Again

Remember when Justin Jefferson had a combined nine catches for 62 yards in the Vikings' second and third games of the season?. Jefferson exploded for the third time in five games in the Vikings' victory over the Bears on Sunday, piling up 91 yards in the first quarter on his way to a 154-yard day. It was his third game this season with at least 140 yards and the eighth time he's reached that mark in 38 career games. Jefferson set a personal best with 12 catches, dove to the pylon for a two-point conversion, and even completed the third pass of his career when he threw a ball back across the field to Dalvin Cook.
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys vs. Rams Week 5: Live Game Updates

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel west to SoFi Stadium to meet the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could have NFC playoff implications. But both teams have to get there first. ... and the Cowboys need to get there healthy. That will not likely happen, we're told, for...
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Safety Marcus Williams Suffered Dislocated Wrist

BALTIMORE — The Ravens are expecting safety Marcus Williams to miss a "significant amount of time" with a dislocated wrist he suffered in Week 5 against the Bengals. Williams has been a key player in the secondary and leads the team with three interceptions. “He has a dislocated wrist;...
Wichita Eagle

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 30-29 Win Over the Raiders

Divisional games are difficult to predict in the NFL and in the AFC West specifically, things can get even crazier. The Kansas City Chiefs witnessed that firsthand on the Monday Night Football stage against the Las Vegas Raiders. Going down 17-0 at one point, the Chiefs came all the way...
A Show of Hands

NASHVILLE – With seconds remaining in Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders, quarterback Carson Wentz dropped back to pass, needing just a 2-yard completion for a game-winning touchdown. Wentz thought he’d found running back J.D. McKissic at the goal line on second down only to...
Wichita Eagle

Report Reveals Russell Wilson’s New Treatment for Torn Shoulder

Following the Denver Broncos' collapse at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football, word leaked out of Dove Valley that Russell Wilson's shoulder injury was worse than the initial perception. Wilson has a torn lat in his throwing shoulder, which is highly concerning for his remaining 2022 outlook.
Wichita Eagle

Vikings Rookies Ty Chandler, Akayleb Evans Suffer Injuries in Bears Game

Two Vikings rookies suffered injuries while playing on special teams during Sunday's victory over the Bears, head coach Kevin O'Connell said. Running back Ty Chandler, who was active for the first time, broke his thumb. It sounds like he'll miss some time, but it's unclear if it'll require a trip to injured reserve. Irv Smith Jr. broke his thumb in early August and missed a little over a month.
