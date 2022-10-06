Read full article on original website
Mets Left to Accept Another Fruitless Season
NEW YORK — An hour after their 101-win season ended with a 6–0 loss to the Padres in a decisive Game 3 of the National League wild card series, the Mets played pool. They sipped on Corona and Bud Heavy and as they signed jerseys for one another. Pending free agents teased one another about how much money they would make. First baseman Pete Alonso sauntered through the clubhouse in cowboy boots and a black leather jacket; “Goddamn, Peter!” shortstop Francisco Lindor complimented him. Game 3 starter Chris Bassitt joked that he would spend the rest of the night there. Game 2 starter Jacob deGrom, who has said he plans to opt out of his contract this winter, bantered with reliever David Peterson about deGrom’s poor text message etiquette. If there were tears, they were dry before the media was allowed in.
WATCH: Jose Ramirez Makes Unreal Play At Third To Keep Guardians Alive
I'm truly running out of words to describe Jose Ramirez. When I start to type his name into my computer, unreal, unbelievable, and outstanding immediately pop up as suggested words to follow. So it's only fitting that Ramirez made a fantastic play at third base to keep the Guardians alive...
How to Watch Phillies at Cardinals NLWCS Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Philadelphia Phillies scored six runs in the ninth inning of Game 1 of NL Wild Card series to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3. Philadelphia had been shutout by Cardinals' pitching up until the final frame. Down to their final two outs, the Phillies loaded the bases, and didn't look back. It was their first postseason win in over a decade, and it was a big one.
Phillies Players React to Rob Thomson’s Extension
The Philadelphia Phillies did on Monday what has been speculated for months on end, they removed the interim tag from Rob Thomson's managerial status, locking him up as the club's skipper through the 2024 season. An extension was the only choice for the Phillies. The club has looked like a...
This Yankees Starter Could Close Games in ALDS Bullpen
NEW YORK — Yankees starter Jameson Taillon might not be in New York'sstarting rotationfor the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians, but manager Aaron Boone sees the right-hander playing a crucial role out of the bullpen. "I think Jamo could fit in everywhere from giving us meaningful...
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Gives Praise To Former Teammate Ahead of NLDS
The brotherhood of the MLB can't be understated, even if it means praising an NL West rival player. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw knows greatness when he sees it and he doesn't hold back when talking about his former teammate Manny Machado. Machado spent the second half of one season with...
Seahawks May Move Game Time If Mariners Reach ALDS Game 4
View the original article to see embedded media. The Seahawks could face an interesting dilemma in Week 6 thanks to the possibility of a unique scheduling conflict come Sunday afternoon. As things currently stand, the club is slated to host the Cardinals (2–3) at 1:05 p.m. PT inside Lumen Field....
New York Mets to Stick With Current Leadership Ahead of Important Offseason
The Mets had a disappointing finish to their 101-win season with an early exit in the Wild Card round at the hands of the San Diego Padres. Now, they will gear up for what's about to be a crucial offseason, in which a number of key players are set to hit the free agent market.
KC Royals’ Pedro Grifol reportedly to interview for Marlins, White Sox managerial jobs
Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol, one of the two internal candidates to replace Mike Matheny as the club’s next manager, has reportedly drawn interest from at least two other Major League Baseball franchises with managerial openings. Royals third base coach Vance Wilson and Grifol were candidates for...
