Everything Virginia Tech Football Coach Brent Pry said after Saturday's loss at Pitt
On Saturday afternoon, Virginia Tech’ fell to 2-4 (1-2 in the ACC) after losing on the road to the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Pittsburgh offense relied heavily on running back Isreal Abanikanda, who rushed for over 300-yards against the Virginia Tech defense. Abaniikanda totaled six rushing touchdowns as Pittsburgh defeated Virginia Tech 45-29.
cardiachill.com
Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech: Game time, TV channel, odds, and more
A new week presents a new opportunity for the Pittsburgh Panthers in their matchup against Virginia Tech. Getting a win in a game like this is crucial to remain in the hunt to play in the ACC championship. Earlier in the week, we previewed the Hokies on offense and defense.
Salem, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Blues, Brews and Stews
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Blues, Brews and Stews event is set for October 14 in Martinsville. This event brings live music, craft beer and Brunswick stew to the Gravely-Lester Art Garden. Gates open at 6 p.m. Watch the video to see organizer Lauren Ellis chat about it on...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home previews “Say Goodnight to Hunger” event
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Here @ Home Monday, Natalie & Kate found out about a partnership between the Omni Homestead Resort and Feeding America. Lynn Swann from the Omni Homestead Resort stopped by to explain how they distribute food to the food bank and how you can donate.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke music student has more than 100,000 views and downloads
Breaking into the music business is hardly easy, but a young Roanoke woman seems to be off to a pretty good start while still in college. Emme Cannon is a singer and songwriter, and her performances have been seen or downloaded more than 100,000 times. Emme started writing songs in middle school and has continued to develop her style in college. Some of her songs have received thousands of streaming downloads, but she says ultimately, it won’t be the numbers that define her success. She spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones:
WSLS
Another day with a big temperature swing from morning to afternoon
ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you reported seeing frost in your backyards for the first time this season on Sunday morning!. We have the chilly air in place once again this morning, prompting another frost advisory from the National Weather Service. Areas in blue on the map below will...
WDBJ7.com
Preserving a champion tree in Craig Co.
CRAIG CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Bellevue is one of Craig County’s historic homes. And just steps from the front porch is another standout: a Norway Maple included in the register of the Virginia Big Tree Program. “This tree is the state champion,” said property owner Tracy Frist. “It was...
WSLS
New therapy dog at Falling Branch Elementary stealing hearts
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Students at Falling Branch Elementary School get quite the treat when Summer the therapy dog comes to school. Summer took over as the school’s therapy dog for this school year. She and her owner, Nina, come to the building each Monday and Friday to meet with students and give the kids some extra love.
wallstreetwindow.com
Will The Warren Team Turn The Danville-PittCo Region Into The Joke Of Virginia? – Mike Swanson
Well, are you shocked that Bob Warren, Ron Scearce, and Tm Dudley boycotted a Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting last week to discuss the candidates who have applied to fill Jesse Barksdale’s seat in the Bannister District? Maybe this is a good thing, though, because now the candidates will present themselves in a public hearing to the board on Wednesday and Bannister citizens will also be able to speak on what they think is best for them. Since the resignation of Jesse Barksdale from this seat you could say things have gotten a bit more chaotic in county politics. That’s certainly the way it looked at the last Board of Supervisors meeting in September, which was the first one without him. Barksdale didn’t leave due to any disagreements he may have had with the other supervisors, but instead due to private personal reasons after coming back into office this January, along with two other candidates in what were landslide elections.
WSLS
Frosty! Sunday’s cold start gives way to mild, sunny afternoon
ROANOKE, Va. – As advertised, it’s a cold start to our Sunday! Temperatures have bottomed out close to or below freezing, depending on where you live. This has resulted in a frost or hard freeze for some of you. A frost is possible again Monday morning if you live in the New River Valley or Highlands.
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
WSLS
Senior living community opens at Salem Terrace
SALEM, Va. – A local leader in senior living is opening a new living community at Salem Terrace. Originally owned by the Waldrop family, Friendship has been managing the property for ten years — but the process of buying it has taken two years. The community, now called...
WDBJ7.com
Facility updates going on in Floyd County Public Schools
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “We went from coal to liquid propane and we now have air conditioning in all our rooms and we also have bipolar ionization in all our schools,” said Dr. John Wheeler, superintendent of Floyd County Public Schools. Upgrading their HVAC systems for classrooms...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville Life Saving Crew’s longest serving member celebrates 60 years
The Danville Life Saving Crew recently hosted a small ceremony to recognize Clayton T. Lester for his 60 years of service to Danville and Pittsylvania County. Lester joined the Crew on March 10, 1962, serving as a captain and business manager throughout the years. Lester made such a positive impact in the Crew; the Southside Crew Hall was dedicated in his name.
WSLS
Local churches walk to end hunger in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Janet Chisom has been participating in the CROP Walk for Hunger since before she could even walk. “The first few I was carried in my dad’s backpack, then I graduated to the red wagon, and eventually walked,” Chisom said. Years later, she is now...
WDBJ7.com
LewisGale launches program to reduce stroke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - LewisGale Medical Center has launched a program designed to reduce stroke. Dr. B. John Hynes sat down with Natalie & Kate on Here @ Home to discuss AFib and a newly-launched procedure that aims to eliminate stroke risk. We found out how this procedure can change...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Carl’s Place
PENHOOK, Va. (WDBJ) - “Carl’s is a place where people from everywhere meet. Meet you at Carl’s is one of our sayings,” explained the owner of Carl’s Place, Marie Ogden. If you’ve traveled along Highway 40 just south of Smith Mountain Lake any time in...
WSLS
Heads up! Frost/freeze alerts have been posted for Sunday morning
ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday and welcome to the weekend! We’re feeling some unseasonably chilly air as we get the day started. Many of you will wake up to temperatures in the 40s. It’s feeling cooler this morning due to a recent cold front. After the chilly...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man pleads no contest to involuntary manslaughter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man charged with murder has pleaded no contest, according to the Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney. Abdul Fluellen was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Fluellen was arrested in September of 2021 in connection with the death of 27-year-old Malik Sims.
