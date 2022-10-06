Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Immersive Van Gogh - Detroit: Have you Seen it?Heather RaulersonDetroit, MI
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Draymond Green’s real reason for punching Warriors’ Jordan Poole
Draymond Green revealed the underlying reason he lost control and punched Jordan Poole at Golden State Warriors practice on Saturday. “The day that took place, I was in a very, very bad space mentally — dealing with some things in my personal life.”. People tend to forget that NBA...
Apologetic Draymond Green is temporarily stepping away from the Warriors following Jordan Poole altercation
Late on Wednesday evening, the basketball world learned Draymond Green would face team discipline following a physical altercation between him and Jordan Poole at the Warriors’ practice that day, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reported. Friday Morning, video of that altercation leaked, showing Green connecting on a punch violent...
Kenyon Martin admits he once told Alonzo Mourning to worry about his ‘motherf—–g kidney’ during practice altercation
Draymond Green and Jordan Poole became the talk of the NBA world after it was reported that Green punched Poole during a Golden State Warriors practice earlier this week. While it seems like teammates sometimes go at it during practice, this altercation went a little too far. In light of...
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Tiger Woods Becomes Latest Sports Billionaire: The Only Two Other Athletes To Ever Join The 10-Digit Club
This article was originally published on Aug. 10, 2022. Tiger Woods, one of the best golfers the game has ever seen and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time, has joined an exclusive list of sports billionaires. What To Know: Forbes has estimated that Woods' net worth has...
Philadelphia 76ers Add Former Golden State Warriors Guard
The Sixers are bringing a new guard to town.
NBA・
Detroit News
Ranking the worst offensive, defensive units in Detroit sports over the last 5 years
Believe it or not, the Detroit Lions’ 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday actually lessened their chances of ending the season with a historically inept defense. Prior to Sunday, the Lions were averaging 35.25 points allowed per game but have since dropped that number to 34 — and still, that would be an NFL record, if the season ended today.
NFL・
Detroit News
Red Wings fall to Leafs in preseason finale
Next up, the real season. The games that don't count ended Saturday for the Red Wings, with a 5-1 loss in Toronto. Pius Suter opened the scoring with a first-period goal, set up by Adam Erne and Gustav Lindstrom. But Toronto answered with five unanswered goals, with Auston Matthews (both...
Michael Jordan's agent reveals how Chicago Bulls icon turned down mega deals
Michael Jordan turned down a lot of money at several points of his illustrious career
