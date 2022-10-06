ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Apologetic Draymond Green is temporarily stepping away from the Warriors following Jordan Poole altercation

Late on Wednesday evening, the basketball world learned Draymond Green would face team discipline following a physical altercation between him and Jordan Poole at the Warriors’ practice that day, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reported. Friday Morning, video of that altercation leaked, showing Green connecting on a punch violent...
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Ranking the worst offensive, defensive units in Detroit sports over the last 5 years

Believe it or not, the Detroit Lions’ 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday actually lessened their chances of ending the season with a historically inept defense. Prior to Sunday, the Lions were averaging 35.25 points allowed per game but have since dropped that number to 34 — and still, that would be an NFL record, if the season ended today.
Red Wings fall to Leafs in preseason finale

Next up, the real season. The games that don't count ended Saturday for the Red Wings, with a 5-1 loss in Toronto. Pius Suter opened the scoring with a first-period goal, set up by Adam Erne and Gustav Lindstrom. But Toronto answered with five unanswered goals, with Auston Matthews (both...
