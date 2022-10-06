Uvalde Schools Fire Newly Hired Ex-Trooper Under Investigation for Massacre Response

Pedro Salazar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District abruptly fired a fresh hire, it said Thursday, less than a day after a report that the officer was under investigation for her conduct while responding to the Robb Elementary School massacre. Crimson Elizondo was a state trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety at the time of the May 24 shooting, and was the first member of the department to enter the school’s hallway that day, according to ABC News . Later, she was caught on body camera footage telling fellow officers, “If my son had been in there, I would not have been outside. I promise you that.” Elizondo, one of seven officers under investigation, resigned from the department soon after the tragedy. She was hired by Uvalde CISD over the summer; her status as an officer under investigation was revealed by CNN on Wednesday. In a statement, the school district did not clarify whether officials knew about Elizondo’s crisis response, but said it was “deeply distressed” by CNN’s report. “We sincerely apologize to the victim’s [sic] families and the greater Uvalde community for the pain this revelation has caused,” the statement read.

