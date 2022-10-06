Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots. It's about this point in the season, four to five games in, where opponents start to get a clearer understanding of the nuances of a new scheme. So after the Patriots managed to shut out the Lions, a team that came into the game averaging better than 35 points, it begged the question, is the book now out on Ben Johnson's system?

DETROIT, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO