Detroit News
Lions scramble secondary, bench Amani Oruwariye as part of defensive changes
Foxborough, Mass. — The Detroit Lions promised significant defensive changes coming into Sunday's game against the New England Patriots and delivered in a significant way, scratching starting cornerback Amani Oruwariye from the game day roster. It marks an abrupt fall from grace for a player who finished third in...
Detroit News
Detroit Lions notes: Campbell has no regrets on fourth-down gambles
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions became the first team in NFL history to attempt and fail on six or more fourth-down attempts in a single game on Sunday, but coach Dan Campbell doesn't have any regrets about any of those decisions. "I don’t," Campbell said. "Look, I wanted...
Detroit News
Lions get good news on Saivion Smith after DB taken off field by ambulance
Foxborough, Mass. — Two plays into his first start as a member of the Detroit Lions, defensive back Saivion Smith had to be taken off the field at Gillette stadium by ambulance, strapped to a backboard. Fortunately, the player had movement in all his extremities after testing at a local hospital and the team hoped to have him fly home.
Detroit News
Five things to watch: Detroit Lions at New England Patriots
The Detroit Lions have the league's highest-scoring offense, averaging an astounding 35 points per game. The problem is, they have the worst defense in the league by a country mile. This is a team that could be 3-1 if the defense was just bad, as opposed to being atrocious. We...
Detroit News
Saturday's NFL: Roger Goodell says league to make 'change or two' to concussion protocol
London — The NFL is prepared “to make a change or two” to its concussion protocol, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said at a fan forum in London on Saturday as the league faces questions about how the Miami Dolphins handled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s recent injuries. Responding...
NFL・
Detroit News
Four Downs: Gauging Lions' struggles on offense, kicking and 'rock bottom'
Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots. It's about this point in the season, four to five games in, where opponents start to get a clearer understanding of the nuances of a new scheme. So after the Patriots managed to shut out the Lions, a team that came into the game averaging better than 35 points, it begged the question, is the book now out on Ben Johnson's system?
Detroit News
Lions place Quintez Cephus on IR; sign two, promote two others off practice squad
The Detroit Lions made a series of roster moves on Saturday afternoon, a day ahead of the team’s road game against the New England Patriots. The Lions placed wide receiver Quintez Cephus on injured reserve, signed receiver Maurice Alexander and cornerback AJ Parker to the active roster, and temporarily elevated kicker Michael Badgley and cornerback Saivion Smith for the contest.
Detroit News
Rogers: Lions have effort, but lack wins — and the season is starting to slip away
Allen Park — Grit isn't enough. As coach of the Detroit Lions, Dan Campbell has made that concept the driving motto of the franchise. It's on hats and shirts, it's painted on the walls at the practice facility, and it's the central theme with many of his speeches to the team. But it's simply not enough.
Detroit News
Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Dan Campbell, Jared Goff drop the ball in shutout
Foxborough, Mass. — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots. For the third time this season, Jared Goff was responsible for the opponent scoring a touchdown. With the Patriots holding a six-point lead after the defense came up with a pair of red-zone stops, Goff fumbled on fourth down while scrambling from heavy pressure. The loose ball was scooped up and returned for a 59-yard touchdown, and while it was still early, it felt like a turning point.
Detroit News
Ranking the worst offensive, defensive units in Detroit sports over the last 5 years
Believe it or not, the Detroit Lions’ 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday actually lessened their chances of ending the season with a historically inept defense. Prior to Sunday, the Lions were averaging 35.25 points allowed per game but have since dropped that number to 34 — and still, that would be an NFL record, if the season ended today.
NFL・
Detroit News
Niyo: Lions hit 'rock bottom' as Patriots, Patricia have their way
Foxborough, Mass. – So here’s a dirty little secret about the Patriot Way. More often than not, Bill Belichick’s genius can be distilled to this simple coaching point: Limit your mistakes, and let your opponents beat themselves. And here at Gillette Stadium, on a crisp, sunny October...
