Mike McCarthy Has Blunt Admission On Cowboys Being Underdogs This Sunday

By Alek Arend
 4 days ago

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is putting his team over everyone this season.

Dallas is an underdog against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. However, that's not the way McCarthy sees it.

The Cowboys head coach, who has a tendency to be reserved, is letting it all loose this season.

McCarthy told reporters this Thursday that the Cowboys are "nobody's underdog."

Mike McCarthy was asked about Cowboys-Rams point spread. Told it was 5 1/2. McCarthy, smiling: "We're underdogs?!" "I'll just say this: We're nobody's underdog."

Well said, coach. That's the kind of mentality you want to hear from an NFL head coach.

The Cowboys are on a roll as of late, and Mike McCarthy is a big reason why. The way he's navigated Dak Prescott's injury to go 3-0 in his absence has been spectacular.

Better yet for the Cowboys is Prescott should return in one to two weeks. Cooper Rush will continue running the show.

McCarthy and the Cowboys will try and make it four straight on Sunday vs. the Rams.

