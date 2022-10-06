ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily News

Triggerman wanted for February East Harlem revenge slay nabbed, murder linked to earlier Bronx club shooting

The triggerman wanted for a February revenge slaying in East Harlem has been nabbed, police said Monday. Bloods gang member Mario Jones, 31, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and possession of a loaded gun, cops said. Jones allegedly opened fire the morning of Feb. 27, killing Charles Buckner, 38, who was sitting in a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth ...
Daily News

Woman bashed in back of head by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack

A woman was bashed in the back of the head by a stranger in an unprovoked Manhattan subway attack early Monday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was struck with an unknown object as she was getting on an uptown No. 2 train at the 110th St. station in Harlem about 2:25 a.m., cops said. She got off the train at 125th St. and reported the incident to police. The victim was treated at Harlem ...
Daily News

Brooklyn man stabbed to death in fight outside favorite bar mourned by girlfriend as loving dad, ‘positive soul’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A Brooklyn man stabbed to death in a brawl outside a bar he frequented almost every weekend was remembered as a nonconfrontational father by his longtime girlfriend. Kerwin Cox, 35, was with friends at the bar on Franklin Ave. near Lincoln Place in Crown Heights early Saturday when he got into a fight that spilled outside and ended in his death. “Kerwin was such a positive soul,” girlfriend ...
PIX11

Police bust 17-year-old fare evader on murder charges: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 17-year-old subway fare evader stopped by police was wanted in connection with a murder, police said Sunday. The teen was arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a Sept. 24 shooting in the Bronx, officials said. Police have not publicly identified […]
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

88-year-old woman robbed during Manhattan home invasion

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is continuing to investigate a home invasion and robbery of an 88-year-old woman inside her upper Manhattan apartment. According to police, an unknown suspect entered the apartment building through an unlocked door before gaining entry into the elderly woman’s apartment. The suspect forced the woman into her bedroom and demanded money. He was able to flee the scene but was caught on nearby surveillance video cameras. Today, the NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance to help them solve this crime that took place at around 5 pm on September The post 88-year-old woman robbed during Manhattan home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
PIX11

Manhattan mugging: Woman dragged to West Village street by hair

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a crook who dragged a woman to the ground by her hair in the West Village and stole her purse. The victim, 35, was walking near West 4th and Charles streets around 10:55 p.m. Sept. 25 when the assailant approached her from […]
CBS New York

NYPD: Man fatally stabbed in attack outside Brooklyn bar

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a deadly stabbing Saturday morning in Brooklyn. It happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights. According to police, 35-year-old Kerwin Cox was stabbed multiple times and collapsed in front of a bar. Cox was taken to the hospital, where he died. A witness told police they saw Cox getting attacked and the suspect taking off. 
