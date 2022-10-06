Read full article on original website
Triggerman wanted for February East Harlem revenge slay nabbed, murder linked to earlier Bronx club shooting
The triggerman wanted for a February revenge slaying in East Harlem has been nabbed, police said Monday. Bloods gang member Mario Jones, 31, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and possession of a loaded gun, cops said. Jones allegedly opened fire the morning of Feb. 27, killing Charles Buckner, 38, who was sitting in a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth ...
Man, 82, woman, 44, pushed in Central Park pond while trying to stop robbery
Two people were thrown into a Central Park lake Monday morning while trying to stop a thief from stealing a 76-year-old woman’s backpack, authorities said.
NYPD: Four Women From Queensbridge Houses Wanted for Bizarre Robbery on N Train
Four women who live in Queensbridge Houses are wanted for a bizarre subway robbery where they allegedly attacked two young women on an Astoria-bound N train earlier this month while dressed in neon green bodysuits. The NYPD is looking to locate Emily Soto, 34, Mairam Cisse Issouf, 26, Ciante Alston,...
Woman, 49, bashed over head in unprovoked attack at Harlem subway station
A woman was struck in the head as she boarded a subway train in Harlem on Monday morning in what police said was an unprovoked attack.
NBC New York
17-Year-Old Dodging Train Fare Busted by Cops, Arrested for Outstanding Murder Warrant
A teen wanted in a murder investigation in New York City was picked up Friday after police said transit officers spotted the 17-year-old enter a subway station without paying the fare. The arrest unfolded Friday evening at the Grant Avenue subway station in Brooklyn when Xavier Lowe dodged the fare,...
Man pulls woman to ground by hair in West Village robbery, uses stolen card minutes later
A man pulled a woman to the ground by her hair in a robbery on a West Village street, police said Monday as they released surveillance video of the suspect.
Woman bashed in back of head by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack
A woman was bashed in the back of the head by a stranger in an unprovoked Manhattan subway attack early Monday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was struck with an unknown object as she was getting on an uptown No. 2 train at the 110th St. station in Harlem about 2:25 a.m., cops said. She got off the train at 125th St. and reported the incident to police. The victim was treated at Harlem ...
Teen assaulted, stabbed by group of men in targeted attack at Manhattan subway station
A 17-year-old was assaulted and stabbed at a Manhattan subway station by a group of six men he knew on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
Woman, 42, arrested in fatal stabbing of man, 55, on Bronx bus; male suspect still at large
A man was stabbed to death by a man and woman aboard an MTA bus in the Bronx on Sunday night—the first fatal transit stabbing in 10 days.
Brooklyn man stabbed to death in fight outside favorite bar mourned by girlfriend as loving dad, ‘positive soul’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A Brooklyn man stabbed to death in a brawl outside a bar he frequented almost every weekend was remembered as a nonconfrontational father by his longtime girlfriend. Kerwin Cox, 35, was with friends at the bar on Franklin Ave. near Lincoln Place in Crown Heights early Saturday when he got into a fight that spilled outside and ended in his death. “Kerwin was such a positive soul,” girlfriend ...
New York teens shot outside GOP candidate Lee Zeldin's home identified, no arrests made: report
The New York Post identified two 17-year-olds allegedly linked to a studio known for gang activity who were shot outside gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin’s home.
Police bust 17-year-old fare evader on murder charges: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 17-year-old subway fare evader stopped by police was wanted in connection with a murder, police said Sunday. The teen was arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a Sept. 24 shooting in the Bronx, officials said. Police have not publicly identified […]
Man, 35, fatally stabbed during dispute on Brooklyn street
A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death during an assault on a Brooklyn street Saturday and police are searching for the man they say is responsible.
88-year-old woman robbed during Manhattan home invasion
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is continuing to investigate a home invasion and robbery of an 88-year-old woman inside her upper Manhattan apartment. According to police, an unknown suspect entered the apartment building through an unlocked door before gaining entry into the elderly woman’s apartment. The suspect forced the woman into her bedroom and demanded money. He was able to flee the scene but was caught on nearby surveillance video cameras. Today, the NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance to help them solve this crime that took place at around 5 pm on September The post 88-year-old woman robbed during Manhattan home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
bkreader.com
The Suspect of Brooklyn Fatal stabbing Lived With Victim’s Family, Dated His Sister
A suspected killer accused of stabbing a man to death outside a Brooklyn deli shared a roof with his victim, cops say — living in the same cozy, two-story house with three generations of the slain man’s family. Murder suspect Erickson Jean-Gilles, 32, had been dating his alleged...
Lee Zeldin says NY crime crisis 'showed up at our doorstep' after shooting outside home with daughters inside
Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., said the crime crisis hit "extremely close to home" after two teens were shot outside his house while his daughters were home alone.
Manhattan mugging: Woman dragged to West Village street by hair
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a crook who dragged a woman to the ground by her hair in the West Village and stole her purse. The victim, 35, was walking near West 4th and Charles streets around 10:55 p.m. Sept. 25 when the assailant approached her from […]
Driver hits pedestrian, building in Washington Heights; Victim opens fire on driver: NYPD
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pedestrian hit by a car in Washington Heights on Saturday pulled out a gun and shot at the driver, police said. The driver, 30, allegedly struck the pedestrian, then crashed into a building at West 167th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue around 5:15 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. When […]
BX crowd chases away driver who struck pedestrian leaving him critically injured
An angry group of people chased a 25-year-old man away from the scene of a Bronx car crash after he hit a 26-year-old man who was crossing the street Saturday night, police said.
NYPD: Man fatally stabbed in attack outside Brooklyn bar
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a deadly stabbing Saturday morning in Brooklyn. It happened at around 1:30 a.m. on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights. According to police, 35-year-old Kerwin Cox was stabbed multiple times and collapsed in front of a bar. Cox was taken to the hospital, where he died. A witness told police they saw Cox getting attacked and the suspect taking off.
