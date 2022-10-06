Read full article on original website
Edgar Blanchard
3d ago
I know you would if you could!! I ain't mad at ya' you made the right decision!! time to moved on, out with old and in with the new chapter of the new things happening in ya' life and with the family. All good things come to a end, with that being said!! THANK YOU DREW🖤⚜🖤
Reply
4
Rusty Walters
4d ago
PLEASE...pitch yourself to Mrs. Benson to be hired as the Head Coach for The Saints !!!
Reply(1)
10
Joe Horn
3d ago
Drew Brees please help these old boys in New Orleans they in desperate need of help it don't look good this year at all
Reply
5
Related
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Adult Film Star News
Tom Brady has an offer from an adult film star in the wake of his divorce rumors with his wife, Gisele Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. While the divorce has not been finalized yet, it's difficult to see Brady and Bundchen reconciling at this point.
hotnewhiphop.com
Draymond Green Allegedly Punched Jordan Poole Because Of His Contract Extension
Draymond allegedly called Jordan a “b*ch” ‘multiple times. The video footage of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole broke the internet yesterday. For hours, thousands of social media users talked about the powerful punch that knocked Poole to the ground. While no one knows what...
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Adult Film Star Has An Offer For Tom Brady
An adult film star has an offer for Tom Brady in the wake of his divorce rumors. Brady, 45, and his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, have reportedly both hired divorce lawyers. They have reportedly been living separately and have been fighting for a couple of months. With Brady potentially being...
Tony Romo Had Warning For Rest Of NFL On Sunday
CBS' Tony Romo had a warning for the rest of the NFL after the Bills' dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Buffalo made quick work of Mike Tomlin, Kenny Pickett and the Steelers. And with a high-powered offense and a defense to match, Romo believes this is a team to be reckoned with across the National Football League.
Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
Dak Prescott Had 4-Word Message For FOX's Sideline Reporter
As Dak Prescott continues to work his way back from a right thumb injury, Dallas' quarterback was reportedly looking for feedback from members of FOX's broadcast on Sunday. "FOX sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott greeted him pregame with a handshake, asking 'How's my grip feel?' Right thumb fracture continues to heal. Dak giving out fist pounds with his right hand, too"
RELATED PEOPLE
Streaker in Tom Brady Jersey Gets Destroyed By Guy in Green Sweatshirt
VIDEO: Security lights up idiot on the field in Tom Brady jersey.
NFL World Reacts To Crushing Teddy Bridgewater News
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has suffered some terrible injuries in his NFL career. But just a few plays into his first start of the season, he suffered another one. On the Dolphins' opening drive against the New York Jets, Bridgewater took a big hit in the endzone from a...
Referee Jerome Boger fails to understand roughing the passer... again
NFL officials are not very good at differentiating between what is roughing the passer and what is not roughing the passer. Those officials are not helped by the league’s rulebook, which gives the parameters of the penalty, and then tells officials to do this:. When in doubt about a...
NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday
An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tony Dungy Rips Controversial Roughing the Passer Call Against Falcons
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was sacked on a pivotal third down, but the subsequent penalty allowed Tampa Bay to run out the clock.
NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday
FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
CBS Sports
Joe Maddon claims Angels GM ordered him to pull Mike Trout mid-game, leading to fight
Weeks prior to being fired as the Los Angeles Angels manager, Joe Maddon allegedly "blew up" at general manager Perry Minasian after Minasian called to the dugout during a game and demanded Mike Trout be removed from the field. Maddon, who details his account of things in a book he co-authored with Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, claims that Minasian made the call -- literally -- during an Angels blowout win on May 9.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Former Steelers Duo Jerome Bettis and Ben Roethlisberger Pound Former Jacksonville Jaguars For 60k
The Pittsburgh Steelers met the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend and thanks to Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis , they came away with a big victory for the black and gold. Roethlisberger and Bettis did not score any touchdowns or gain a single yard. It was not a replay on the NFL Network from a 2004 meeting. It was a match play golf event for the Constellation Furyk & Friends celebrity challenge for charity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cowboys News: Deion dissed at midfield, Pollard's availability, Dorsett's record broken
A couple college games on Saturday had a decidedly Cowboys angle to them. In our lead story- that’s sure to remain a buzzworthy topic for much of the next wee-, Deion Sanders was involved in a bizarre coaches’ spat after his Jackson State team won again. The opposing coach- Eddie Robinson Jr., no less- shoved Sanders during the midfield handshake and had some choice words about Coach Prime in his postgame press conference. A little farther north, a longstanding record by the legendary Tony Dorsett fell after a Pitt Panther turned in an absolute beast of a performance.
Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win
When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
Young boy runs on field at Bucs game, gets slammed into ground by security guard
For the second time in as many weeks, someone has run onto an NFL football field during an active game. This time, a young boy ran onto the field at Raymond James Field on Sunday while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were playing Atlanta Falcons. He ran onto the field in...
Comments / 14