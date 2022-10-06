ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Erie County Auction holding a deeper meaning to some

By Krizia Williams
 4 days ago
Number cards flying in the air and the auctioneer riddles of prices and congratulates the new soon to be owners. The Erie County Auction for foreclosed and commercial buildings brought people flocking to the Buffalo Niagara Conference Center.

Keller Williams Realty Real Estate Agent Greg Bellanton said he's in attendance to get a lay of the land.

"I'm looking for property for myself. I'm looking for clients and investors," Bellanton said. "And I want a pulse like whats going on in Buffalo what's the market looking like."

Organizers tell me about one thousand people attended Thursday's auction with about 540 properties available. Bellanton said he was drawn to real estate for a a deeper reason...representation.

"We got to have representation is all the places," he said.

Bellanton said its important for the community to see faces like his at events like this.

Partner at Scott Realty Group Andrew Scott said his company is very close to his heart.

"It's my fathers legacy," Scott said.

He shares he feels like it's his duty to be in rooms just like this one.

"Its really important to me because that community looks like me," Scott said.

He said he uses moments like this as an educational opportunity.

"I feel like its best for someone like me to be in the room to pass out business cards and to offer my services to individuals. A lot of the room are first time investors, they're novices, they're not really sure what they are doing, they're overbidding on properties," Scott said. "So I'm here as a resource to them to know what they probably should comfortably bid on."

Scott added his number one piece of advice is to do a lot of research and homework on a property before acquiring it.

