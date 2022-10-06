ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

Renna Media

City of Summit Fall Curbside Leaf Collection

Curbside leaf collection began on Monday, October 3, and continues through Friday, December 2 (or the first major snowfall). Leaves should be placed at the curb in paper, biodegradable bags for pickup on residents’ household trash collection day. Property owners should not rake or blow leaves into piles in the street. Do not include twigs, branches, or other yard debris in leaf bags.
SUMMIT, NJ
Renna Media

Union Township Fire Department’s annual Open House

The Union Township Fire Department held their annual open house on Saturday, October 8, 2022. The free family event featured hot dogs, snacks, a bounce house, obstacle course, fire hose spray station, firehouse tours, a smoke/safety trailer, vehicle extrication demo and other demonstrations.
UNION, NJ
Renna Media

Miracles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk Set for October 15th

We have been making Miracles happen for ten years! The 10th annual Miracles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk in Clark will be held on Saturday, October 15. This year it will be a hybrid version, in person as well as virtual. One of the organizers explains what keeps hundreds of participants...
CLARK, NJ

