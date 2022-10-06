Curbside leaf collection began on Monday, October 3, and continues through Friday, December 2 (or the first major snowfall). Leaves should be placed at the curb in paper, biodegradable bags for pickup on residents’ household trash collection day. Property owners should not rake or blow leaves into piles in the street. Do not include twigs, branches, or other yard debris in leaf bags.

SUMMIT, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO