MSC Cruises will sail five ships from US by end of 2023 to 'offer a wide variety of itineraries'

Travelers looking to sail from the United States with MSC Cruises will have more options soon. The cruise line will sail five ships from U.S. homeports by the end of next year, expanding its presence in the country, and offer more itineraries to destinations including Bermuda, the Bahamas, and Canada starting with its winter 2023-2024 season.

MSC currently has two ships sailing in the U.S. and will add additional ships leading up to the winter season next year, spokesperson Field Sutton said.

"Bringing more ships to the U.S. allows us to offer a wide variety of itineraries, adding new destinations and providing more opportunities for travelers to discover our unique international flavor," Rubén Rodríguez president of MSC Cruises USA, said in a news release.

Where will MSC Cruises sail during its winter 2023-2024 season?

The cruise line will sail three ships from Miami, including the new MSC Seascape, which will debut later this year, and MSC Divina. Seascape will sail seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean voyages, while Divina will offer a range of short and long sailings, such as three-night Bahamas cruises and 11-night voyages to destinations such as Cartagena, Colombia, Cozumel, Mexico and Jamaica's Montego Bay.

Another ship, MSC Magnifica, will also sail from Miami, visiting destinations such as Key West, Florida and Nassau in the Bahamas.

MSC Meraviglia will sail from Brooklyn to Florida and the Bahamas or Bermuda on voyages between 5 and 11 nights, and travelers can cruise from Florida's Port Canaveral on MSC Seashore to places like Nassau in the Bahamas and Costa Maya in Mexico.

Destinations vary depending on the ship and the length of the sailing, and prices range by itinerary. A Dec. 2, 2023, seven-night sailing from Miami on MSC Seascape, for instance, starts at $399 per person based on double occupancy for an interior room, according to MSC's website.