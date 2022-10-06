ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

16 adults and 5 children displaced from apartment fire in Montgomery Co.

By WMAR Staff
 4 days ago
The Montgomery County Fire Department battled a three-story apartment fire in Montgomery County Wednesday night.

The fire grew rapidly as it spread from vertically in the apartment building.

Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire, said there were no injuries, but 16 adults and five children were displaced.

Estimated damages to the home are around $600,000.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Troopers rescue hunter with fractured bones from wooded area in Ellicott City

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Troopers rescued a hunter who fractured multiple bones after he fell from a tree stand in Ellicott City on Friday, according to authorities.Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command performed an aerial rescue on Friday after they learned about the injured hunter from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services around 8 a.m., according to the Maryland State Police.The hunter had fallen about 20 to 30 feet in a heavily wooded area of the Cascade Falls Train in Ellicott City, police said.He was in severe pain because his ribs had been fractured in...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
WJLA

Investigation underway after teen shot in SE DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — An investigation is underway after a teen was shot Sunday in southeast Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The incident happened in the 1500 block of Massachusetts Avenue SE. A lookout was issued for a silver Nissan Maxima with tinted windows. The teen...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Longtime Montgomery County Planning Director Fired Amid Controversy

The Montgomery County Planning Board voted to remove Gwen Wright as Planning Director, an unglorified but essential position to local commercial and residential development, on Friday afternoon during a closed meeting. The removal, which came just three months before Wright was poised to retire, is the latest controversy disrupting the board and Planning Department writ large.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
