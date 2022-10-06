ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Several fire departments assisted in Southeast brushfire

SAN ANTONIO – Several fire departments responded to a 40-acre brush fire on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened at the 12000 block of Donop Rd. around 4 p.m. According to fire officials, the brush fire is fully contained and there were no evacuations. They did however confirm that a trailer was burned.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Dead person found inside drainage tunnel in Live Oak

SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police found a deceased person in an underground drainage tunnel Saturday morning. The deceased individual was found on Judson Road towards the Northeast Side of town. Upon arrival, officers walked the tunnel and located the deceased person. The victim was a male and...
LIVE OAK, TX
Woman tells police she's being chased, found minutes later shot in the head

SAN ANTONIO – Police say a woman was shot in the back of the head while driving on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning. At approximately 3:34 a.m. police received a call from a woman who said she was being chased by someone. A few minutes later, a call was made by a passerby about an accident near the intersection of Fredericksburg and Gardina Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
REWARD: Police seeking suspect who ran over man riding a bicycle

SAN ANTONIO – The police are asking for public help in locating a suspect who ran over a man riding a bicycle. The incident happened Sept. 26, 2022, at around 1:32 a.m. on Enrique M. Barrera towards the West Side of town. According to officials, the victim, Henry Arizola,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Three-year-old ejected out of vehicle after rollover crash

SAN ANTONIO – A three-year-old was ejected out of a vehicle after suffering injuries from a rollover. Police say that she was not restrained properly in a child safety seat. The incident happened at the 3100 block of SE Loop 410 at around 12:15 p.m. Police say that the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas celebrate Day of the Girl

SAN ANTONIO - Sunday is the Day of the Girl in San Antonio, a day aimed at empowering girls in our area. Nearly a thousand girls and their families joined the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas and other girl-focused nonprofits and local businesses, at downtown's Yanaguana Garden for the celebration.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Two people dead, one in critical condition following horrific crash

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials say two people are dead following a horrific crash Sunday morning. The crash happened at approximately 3:20 a.m. at the 12500 block of Wurzbach Parkway. According to officials, the driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer was driving the wrong-way and collided head-on into a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Our Lady of the Lake mourns student-athlete who died in car crash

SAN ANTONIO - The Our Lady of the Lake community is grieving the death of one of their student-athletes. Sadly, Angelina Martinez, 19 passed away Sunday from her injuries after a car crash on the city's Northside. She was a member of the Saints volleyball team for three seasons starting...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

