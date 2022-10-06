ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Former Brownwood firefighter arrested for Aggravated Assault by Threat, Solicitation of Prostitution Underage Person

By Derrick Stuckly
 4 days ago
Collier chooses TSTC’s Emergency Medical Services program to inspire others

Dezeray Collier remembers how first responders treated her grandmother each time they responded to a medical call. In choosing a career, Collier decided that working as a first responder would be the perfect choice. She is currently a first-semester student in Texas State Technical College’s Emergency Medical Services program, with plans to continue her studies in the college’s Advanced EMT and Paramedic programs.
WACO, TX
Eduardo ‘Wally’ Perez Cardenas

Eduardo “Wally” Perez Cardenas As the day was dawning, Edward “Wally” Perez Cardenas passed away quietly on Thursday, October 6, 2022 in Brownwood. He was 79 years old and anticipated his passing with grace and dignity. Edward Cardenas was born on July 6, 1943, to Andres...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Dorothy June (Gerdts) Broughton

Dorothy June (Gerdts) Broughton, 73, of Early, Texas passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022. A visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in the Zephyr Cemetery officiated by Donna Crenshaw.
EARLY, TX
Bangs to seek RFQs for solid waste collection, looking into Planning and Zoning board

BANGS – During Monday night’s meeting, the Bangs City Council authorized City Manager Erica Berry to seek Requests for Qualifications for solid waste collection. “Waste Connections is our current solid waste collection service and our contract with them doesn’t technically expire until February 2024, however, we have had some issues and I know you’re all aware,” Berry told the council. “We can cancel this contract with a 60-day notice, and I think it’s worth looking at.”
BANGS, TX
Diana Dove Edwards

Diana Dove Edwards, age 79, passed peacefully on to her heavenly life on October 4, 2022. She was born October 27, 1942 in Duncan, Oklahoma to O.L. and Helen Dove. Diana is survived by her brother, Richard Dove and wife Betty Ruth of Houston, Texas; sister Dana Lomonaco of Texas; son Dayne Edwards and wife Sherri of Cedar Creek, Texas, son Deron Edwards and wife Julie of Bangs, Texas; grandchildren, Jaysen Edwards, Brian Edwards, Trey Tijerina, Ashley Edwards and Ron Lee, Cheyenne Hoskinson and husband Justin, Kodi Edwards and Tanner Collett, and Evan Johnson; great grandchildren Rhett Hoskinson, Aurora Tijerina, Ryker Hoskinson, Everett Edwards, Riley Hoskinson, and Evie Tijerina. Diana is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
BANGS, TX
Dr. Zenaido Camacho Jr., Mexicano Trailblazer, to be honored

The Mexicano Trailblazers of Brownwood award will be presented to Dr. Zenaido Camacho, Jr., the first Mexicano to earn a doctoral degree in chemistry in the United States. Camacho, the son of Mexican immigrants who settled in Brownwood in the late 1920s, attended Brownwood schools and graduated from Brownwood High School in 1960. He learned to play baseball and football in the streets and basketball in back yards. He played football for Central Elementary School, where TSTC is presently located. Football games were played at Wiggins Park, homefield of the Central Tigers.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Early volleyball suffers straight-set loss to Breckenridge

EARLY – The Early Lady Horns suffered a 25-13, 25-12, 25-8 loss to Breckenridge Saturday in District 8-3A volleyball action, the eighth straight setback for the purple and gold. Gabby Leal finished with three kills for Early followed by Averey Horton with two and Dakota Barksdale and Trinity Torrez...
EARLY, TX

