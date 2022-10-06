Read full article on original website
Father and daughter arrested over Sullivan County brawl
A father and daughter from Mamakating were arrested on Sunday.
Two arrested, weapons seized in Sullivan County
MONTICELLO – Two of the suspects arrested in the September 26 multi-state drug conspiracy investigation and takedown were apprehended by he Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. The operation, that included execution of 17 search warrants in Orange County, New York, Pike County Pennsylvania, and Sussex County, New Jersey, originated...
Father, Daughter Accused Of Assaulting Person In Mamakating After Verbal Altercation
A father and daughter from the region have been charged with allegedly assaulting viscously attacking another person. The incident took place in Sullivan County around 10:20 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9 in the town of Mamakating. According to Trooper Steven Nevel, state police from the Wurtsboro barracks responded to a residence...
New: Upstate New York Men Indicted For ‘Unprovoked’ Murder of NY Dad
We've learned more information about the two men charged in the "unprovoked" murder of a New York dad. On Friday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced that a Dutchess County Grand Jury voted to indict Roy Johnson and Devin Taylor. The two men with ties to Dutchess County are the two suspects charged in the shooting death of a 53-year-old Long Island father at the Courtyard Marriott Poughkeepsie location. The father was visiting his son during Marist College's Family Weekend.
Police In New York Seek Help After Hudson Valley Teen Disappears
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking for help as they search for a teen who went missing. On Monday, Oct, 10, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask the public for help as they actively search for a teen who went missing earlier this week. Teen...
Local Man Found With Loaded Ghost Gun In Cortlandt, Police Say
A local man is facing a felony charge after police say he was found with a loaded ghost gun in Northern Westchester. After receiving information developed by the Westchester County Real Time Crime Center and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force, New York State Police said on Saturday, Oct. 8 that an investigation discovered the man was in illegal possession of a fabricated 9mm pistol (ghost gun) and ammunition.
Hudson Valley, NY Schools On High Alert After Scary Bomb Threat
More Hudson Valley schools are dealing with terrifying threats of violence. On Friday around 7:53 p.m., a bomb threat was made toward C. J. Hooker Middle School in Goshen, New York during an afterschool dance at the middle school. Bomb Threat Made Towards Goshen, New York School. An airdrop threat...
New Rochelle Woman Who Fatally Stabbed Boyfriend Freed From Prison Under New State Law
A woman who admitted to stabbing her boyfriend to death will be released from prison under a new NY state law that gives judges more discretion in sentencing defendants who have suffered domestic abuse. Westchester County resident Jonitha Alston, age 35, of New Rochelle, will be freed after acting State...
Good Cause Eviction law faces legal challenge in Newburgh
Coming to the United States from Turkey, Alp is taking the opportunity to learn more English, so he can go back to his home country and become an English teacher there. While he’s here in Newburgh, he appreciates the protection he feels he has under the city’s Good Cause Eviction law.
Airmont Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill Cops Damages Hotel After Arrest, Police Say
A 41-year-old man has been accused of damaging a hotel in the Hudson Valley after being released following an arrest during an altercation with police officers earlier in the day at a convenience store/gas station. The incidents happened Thursday, Oct. 6 in Rockland County, in the Village of Airmont. The...
Bomb threat at Goshen school, two 7th graders arrested
GOSHEN – The second bomb threat at the Goshen Central School District this week resulted Friday night in the arrests of two seventh-grade students being arrested on charges of falsely reporting an incident as a felony. Goshen Village Police responded to the C.J. Hooker Middle School at around 7:30...
Charges possible for Esopus man who was hit by car
An Esopus man could face criminal charges after Ulster County Sheriff's Deputies say he ran into moving traffic on Route 9W Saturday afternoon.
Long Island Dad, ‘Cherished Husband' Killed in Hotel Shooting Mourned at Public Mass
Heartbroken friends and loved ones filled a Long Island church Monday to mourn the father of three killed in a Poughkeepsie hotel lobby earlier this month while visiting for his son's college family weekend. Paul Kutz, of East Northport, had been in Poughkeepsie, where one of his three sons attends...
Orange County mom warns of alleged broken child safety caps on children’s Equate brand ibuprofen
An Orange County mom is warning other parents about what she says are broken child safety caps on some children’s Equate brand ibuprofen she bought at Walmart in Newburgh.
Defendant sentenced to prison for his role in Dutchess County hate crime
POUGHKEEPSIE – Joshua Benson Jr., 23, was sentenced to prison in Dutchess County Court on Wednesday. Benson Jr. is the first of four men to be sentenced for the December 2021 crime that occurred in Dover. Benson Jr. was sentenced to 12 years in prison with five years of...
New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley
Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
Letter carrier indicted for stealing over $78,000 in checks from mail
WHITE PLAINS – A Mount Vernon resident has been indicted for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in checks from the mail he was responsible for delivering as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said Alberto Pino, 31, was charged with one...
Violent Saugerties assault leads to multiple charges, police say
Multiple charges have been filed against Saugerties resident Darell I. Grosvenor, 29, after police responded to a report of a “male/female physical dispute” at 38 Glasco Turnpike at 7:55pm on Wed, Oct. 5. The alleged victim told police that a verbal argument turned violent when Grosvenor “became angry...
Kerhonkson man accused of beating 2 with rock
A Kerhonkson man was arrested on Wednesday for an assault in Ulster County that occurred on Saturday, September 3.
New form of fentanyl worries Sullivan County official
MONTICELLO – Purveyors of fentanyl are now peddling their poison to the younger demographics with the way they are packaging the lethal drug. That has Sullivan County Health and Human Services Deputy Commissioner Wendy Brown, head of the county’s opioid task force, worried. “They are packaging the fentanyl...
Hudson Valley Post
