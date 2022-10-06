ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Two arrested, weapons seized in Sullivan County

MONTICELLO – Two of the suspects arrested in the September 26 multi-state drug conspiracy investigation and takedown were apprehended by he Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. The operation, that included execution of 17 search warrants in Orange County, New York, Pike County Pennsylvania, and Sussex County, New Jersey, originated...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New: Upstate New York Men Indicted For ‘Unprovoked’ Murder of NY Dad

We've learned more information about the two men charged in the "unprovoked" murder of a New York dad. On Friday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced that a Dutchess County Grand Jury voted to indict Roy Johnson and Devin Taylor. The two men with ties to Dutchess County are the two suspects charged in the shooting death of a 53-year-old Long Island father at the Courtyard Marriott Poughkeepsie location. The father was visiting his son during Marist College's Family Weekend.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Local Man Found With Loaded Ghost Gun In Cortlandt, Police Say

A local man is facing a felony charge after police say he was found with a loaded ghost gun in Northern Westchester. After receiving information developed by the Westchester County Real Time Crime Center and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force, New York State Police said on Saturday, Oct. 8 that an investigation discovered the man was in illegal possession of a fabricated 9mm pistol (ghost gun) and ammunition.
CORTLANDT, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Good Cause Eviction law faces legal challenge in Newburgh

Coming to the United States from Turkey, Alp is taking the opportunity to learn more English, so he can go back to his home country and become an English teacher there. While he’s here in Newburgh, he appreciates the protection he feels he has under the city’s Good Cause Eviction law.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Bomb threat at Goshen school, two 7th graders arrested

GOSHEN – The second bomb threat at the Goshen Central School District this week resulted Friday night in the arrests of two seventh-grade students being arrested on charges of falsely reporting an incident as a felony. Goshen Village Police responded to the C.J. Hooker Middle School at around 7:30...
GOSHEN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley

Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
CORNWALL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Letter carrier indicted for stealing over $78,000 in checks from mail

WHITE PLAINS – A Mount Vernon resident has been indicted for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in checks from the mail he was responsible for delivering as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said Alberto Pino, 31, was charged with one...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Violent Saugerties assault leads to multiple charges, police say

Multiple charges have been filed against Saugerties resident Darell I. Grosvenor, 29, after police responded to a report of a “male/female physical dispute” at 38 Glasco Turnpike at 7:55pm on Wed, Oct. 5. The alleged victim told police that a verbal argument turned violent when Grosvenor “became angry...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New form of fentanyl worries Sullivan County official

MONTICELLO – Purveyors of fentanyl are now peddling their poison to the younger demographics with the way they are packaging the lethal drug. That has Sullivan County Health and Human Services Deputy Commissioner Wendy Brown, head of the county’s opioid task force, worried. “They are packaging the fentanyl...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
