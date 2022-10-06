Fringe college football playoff contenders lurking, from Penn State to Oklahoma State: College Football Survivor Show

Read full article on original website
Related
What they’re saying nationally, in Texas after Alabama tops A&M
It was another Alabama-Texas A&M classic that came down to the final snap. This time it was the Crimson Tide who escaped a 24-20 winner in a game that came down to one defensive stop. There was a lot to say in the aftermath of Alabama’s sixth win of the...
‘College GameDay’ signs take aim at Alabama, Nick Saban, SEC
ESPN’s “College GameDay” was in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday ahead of No. 19 Kansas’ showdown with No. 17 TCU. Kansas fans were out in full force, and they took aim at Alabama, Nick Saban and the SEC with their signs. “We Want Bama” chants were heard...
Bryce Young practices, doesn’t throw, before Alabama-Texas A&M kickoff
Bryce Young is still a “game-time” decision, per Alabama head coach Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide quarterback went through pregame warmups on Bryant-Denny Field an hour before kickoff on Saturday night. Alabama’s centers and quarterbacks usually practice handoffs and snap 45 minutes before kickoff. The Tide’s Heisman Award...
‘GameDay’ crew breaks down Alabama-Texas A&M, Georgia-Auburn: ‘This one gets ugly early and often’
It’s an Auburn-Alabama doubleheader on “SEC on CBS” on Saturday. Auburn travels to No. 2 Georgia for a 2:30 p.m. kick, while No. 1 Alabama hosts Texas A&M at 7 p.m. The games will be live streamed on Paramount+ (free trial), fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnny Manziel calls out Texas A&M for final play call against Alabama: ‘That’s a joke of an ending’
Johnny Manziel didn’t like the play call. With three seconds left and Texas A&M 2 yards from defeating Alabama for the second straight year, the Aggies’ final pass fell incomplete. The No. 1 Crimson Tide survived 24-20. “One of the worst calls I’ve ever seen in my life,”...
Talty: Bryce Young never seemed more important than in Texas A&M close call
It turns out the quarterback position is pretty important, huh?. You, of course, should have already known that, but if you needed a refresher on how much a team’s fortunates hinge on the quarterback, you had plenty of examples to choose from throughout the Southeastern Conference on Saturday. Kentucky...
Rece Davis explains Tennessee’s hatred for Alabama: ‘They think they’re back’
Not since 2006 have the Tennessee Vols savored the sweet taste of victory or the stench of a good cigar when it comes to their annual rivalry with Alabama. The rivalry has been anything but after the Crimson Tide has won 15 straight, but this one feels a little different.
Former Alabama prep star scores his first NFL touchdown
Chicago Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr.’s first NFL reception produced the former Saraland High School star’s first NFL touchdown. Jones’ touchdown was more of a run than a reception. With Jones already in motion at the snap, Chicago quarterback Justin Fields shoveled the football to Jones as he passed in front of him, and the wide receiver sweep right end to score from 9 yards out against the Minnesota Vikings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BetMGM bonus code ALBONUS: Bet $1,000 risk-free on Chiefs vs. Raiders
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With just one game left to play in Week 5, new bettors have an exclusive opportunity to finish the slate with a risk-free...
Eagles go to 5-0, but don’t mention it to Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles remain the NFL’s only undefeated team after downing the Arizona Cardinals 20-17 on Sunday. The victory moved the Eagles to 5-0, and Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts doesn’t want to hear about it. “We’re a really good football team,” Hurts said. “But we’re still growing. We’re...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
199K+
Followers
59K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0