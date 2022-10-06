Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Video: Highlights from Mariners’ sweep with Seattle Sports radio calls
If you watched the Mariners’ incredible American League Wild Card sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays on TV, there’s a chance it felt to you like something was missing. That would be the case if you weren’t also listening to the games being called by the voices of the Mariners – Rick Rizzs, Mike Blowers, Aaron Goldsmith and Dave Sims.
MyNorthwest.com
Why Mariners could get creative with their pitchers in ALDS vs Astros
The Mariners showed creativity with their pitching staff in their clinching American League Wild Card win over the Blue Jays, and there might be more where that came from this week in the AL Division Series. After using most of their bullpen arms in the midst of their comeback from...
MyNorthwest.com
Fann: 2 questions that will define Mariners’ ALDS chances vs Astros
After getting two full days to celebrate the Mariners’ incredible Wild Card series win in Toronto, it’s time to turn the page to Houston and the upcoming ALDS against the Astros. Not to oversimplify what’s to come this week, but I do think there are two overarching questions...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners have no shortage of heroes in incredible sweep of Blue Jays
8-1 deficit? Robbie Ray not getting through four innings? Paul Sewald imploding? No hits from the lineup into the fifth inning? The Mariners don’t care, as they erased that seven-run fifth inning deficit and beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9, sweeping the Wild Card round and earning an ALDS date with the Houston Astros.
MyNorthwest.com
Recap: Mariners erase big deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win
TORONTO (AP) – Carlos Santana and J.P. Crawford delivered before Adam Frazier capped the Mariners’ historic comeback with one sweet swing. A little October fun for a new generation of Mariners. Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and Seattle erased a seven-run deficit while...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners’ Wild Card comeback win replays at 7 p.m. on Seattle Sports
When the Mariners have an instant classic like they did on Saturday night, it’s the kind of moment fans want to relive as much as they can. They’ll have the opportunity to do so tonight at 7 p.m. Seattle Sports 710 AM will re-air the Mariners Radio Network...
MyNorthwest.com
Believe it! Mariners come back from 7 down, clinch ALDS berth
ALWC Game 2 – Mariners 10, Blue Jays 9: Box score | Recap story & photo gallery. The win guarantees the Mariners their first home playoff game in 21 years, which will happen in Game 3 of their AL Division Series against the AL West-champion Houston Astros next Saturday. The series itself will begin Tuesday in Houston.
MyNorthwest.com
Drayer: Mariners put their stamp on playoffs with signature chaos
When the Mariners clinched a postseason berth last week in Seattle, a favorite sight of mine was seeing the team get their Wild Card T-shirts on the field during the celebration. It was an “Oh yeah, I’ve seen that on TV before” moment. Saturday night at Rogers...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners Breakdown: The comeback, the sweep, and facing the Astros
Last Monday when we caught up with Bob Stelton for his weekly Mariners breakdown video, we weren’t sure if the M’s would still be playing by the next time we talked. Well, that next time has come, and now we’re wondering if we’ll be talking about the American League Championship Series in a week. That’s because the Mariners didn’t just push on to an AL Division Series matchup with the Houston Astros, but they did so in a shocking way.
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners Watch Party HQ for playoffs at Hatback Bar & Grille
With the Mariners moving on to face the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series, guaranteeing at least one home playoff game in Seattle, the headquarters for M’s watch parties is just on the other side of Dave Niehaus Way from the ballpark. Watch parties will take place...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Listening to the Mariners win brings Seattle together
A lot of sports happened over the weekend — but I just want to go back, for a moment, to the Mariners game on Saturday afternoon in Toronto. Because it was a reminder to me, as an admittedly sporadic sports fan, just how powerful a single game can be.
Rally shoe movement helps send Mariners to ALDS
The Mariners overcame a seven-run deficit Saturday to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 in the largest comeback win for a visiting team in playoff history. But before that, Ben Cox used his head … and his shoe. “At that moment when you’re down 7-5 or 8-1 during the...
