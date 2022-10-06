ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Local fire depts. join charity’s efforts to keep kids warm

By Nadine Grimley
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qfRXx_0iP1kMQi00

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters from several departments in Trumbull County are teaming up with charity organization Live Like Lindsey, LLC to make sure children stay warm this winter.

Firefighters will be at several high school football games to “fill the boot” with donations benefiting the organization.

Fall: Why am I sneezing with a runny nose?

Live Like Lindsey is named after Lindsey Villanueva, who died from a brain aneurysm last year.

She started collecting coats for children in need back in 2018.

“To now have organizations reaching out — different pillars of the community asking how they can get involved — that’s huge, because every little bit honestly helps,” says Alissa Hallock, Lindsey Villanueva’s sister.

“Just to have … the local fire departments come and help us and reach out — we were pretty excited when they did,” says Tony Villanueva, Lindsey’s husband. “Just goes to show where we’re going to take this.”

On Friday, firefighters from Warren, Girard, Bazetta and Cortland will be at the Harding, Indians and Lakeview games collecting donations.

Warren and Howland firefighters will collect donations at the JFK game at Leopard Stadium on Oct. 14. Howland will also work to fill the boot at the Tigers game on Oct. 21.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Trumbull County, OH
Society
City
Lakeview, OH
Local
Ohio Society
County
Trumbull County, OH
City
Cortland, OH
City
Girard, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Charity#Trumbull Co#Bazetta#Indians#Tigers#Nexstar Media Inc
WKBN

Grove City to discuss delayed ambulance responses

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- In Grove City, a committee hearing will be held to discuss the ambulance service in Pennsylvania. The committee will hear from the Mercer County Coroner, public safety director, the Department of Health Bureau EMS, and more concerning funding problems, staffing shortages, and delayed response times. It’s at 10 a.m. at the […]
GROVE CITY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WKBN

Warren officer experiences possible drug overdose

According to Police Chief Benjamin Harrell, police were investigating a possible overdose Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Miller Street. That's when they believe Sgt. Daniel Peterson came in contact with an unknown substance.
WARREN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy