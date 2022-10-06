Read full article on original website
Related
Fort Morgan Times
Game grades: UNC’s performance at Sac State fails in nearly every area
UNC (2-4, 1-2 Big Sky) fell to the Hornets (5-0, 2-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, 55-7. The loss gave Sacramento State its best start in program history, while it was the second consecutive game of giving up 55 points. Here is how each position group did in the game. Offense:...
Fort Morgan Times
CSU Rams believe playing for each other, unselfishness making them better
With win No. 1 now behind them for the Colorado State football team and coach Jay Norvell, the Rams believe they are on their way to a better second half of the season than the first. That starts with the atmosphere and attitude surrounding the team, which has been in...
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado falls to No. 4 Sacramento State, 55-7, in blowout road loss
UNC (2-4, 1-2 Big Sky) fell to No. 4 Sac State (5-0, 2-0 Big Sky), 55-7, on Saturday night in California. Earlier this season, the Hornets played Colorado State in Fort Collins and won, 41-10. Northern Colorado has not beaten Sacramento State since 2016. Based on its three-point loss last year and the flashes of strength in all areas, it seemed possible for the Bears to play competitively. That’s not what happened for most of the night.
Fort Morgan Times
UNC falls to NAU in five sets; Cole logs career best, team finishes with 81 kills
UNC (8-8, 2-3 Big Sky) lost to Northern Arizona (2-10, 1-4 Big Sky) in five sets, despite its attempt to pull off the reverse sweep (23-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18, 14-16). The Lumberjacks came into the match on an eight-game losing streak, with four of them being five set matches. Finally, the results swung in their favor. It was the first time UNC has lost to NAU since 2019, as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
Racist graffiti found in locker room at Northern California high school after football game
FOLSOM, Calif. — A racist message was found in one of the locker rooms of a Folsom high school after a football game on Friday night, officials confirmed. Del Campo High School's football coach, Matt Costa, said his team walked into the Vista Del Lago High School's locker room after the game and found the message on a whiteboard.
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Oct. 7-9
From the return of the Sacramento Greek Festival to Oktoberfest and the massive Aftershock music festival and more, there’s a lot of things to do outdoors this weekend in Northern California. See the video below for the Sacramento region’s weekend forecast. Here is a look at what’s happening...
Mountain Democrat
Players to help Presley
A Fill the Helmets benefit to support Presley Anderson, part of the Union Mine High School football family, will take place Saturday on Main Street Placerville from 4-7 p.m. In September Presley was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. She is the wife of Union Mine head football coach Kirk Anderson and players and coaches say she is a huge part of the Diamondback football program. The couple has four young children.
riffmagazine.com
Insert Foot: Be nice to Jared James Nichols at Aftershock; he’s had a worse week than you
I was supposed to chat with Jared James Nichols – the terribly talented upstart guitarist who’s making believers out of players like Zakk Wylde and Joe Bonamassa – Saturday night, the night before he plays the last day of the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento. Nichols had to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Racist graffiti found in Vista del Lago High School locker room
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Racist remarks were written in the Vista del Lago High School visiting locker room during their Friday football game against Del Campo, according to the Folsom Cordova Unified School District. According to the school district the suspects entered the locker room between half time and the end of the game, where […]
disruptmagazine.com
The Rise Of Sami Bundlez: The CEO Of One Of The Best Cannabis Menus In The USA
At the tender age of 11 years old Sami Bundlez knew the future of weed. He used to sell weed in the bathroom of Jackman Middle school while he was in the 7th grade. He remembers telling his mother “watch it be legal one day” after getting in trouble. Little did he know getting caught selling weed in the seventh grade would open a whole new world for him.This is where he became Sami Bundlez!
KCRA.com
Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento reopens after 4-vehicle crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento has reopened hours after a multi-vehicle crash involving a mini dump truck. The Sacramento Police Department said the four-vehicle crash was reported at 3:40 p.m. in the 8200 block of Folsom Boulevard east of Power Inn Road. The road was shut down in both directions between Bicentennial Circle and Notre Dame Drive and did not reopen until around 8 p.m.
Fox40
One seriously injured in early morning Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is seriously injured after being shot in Sacramento Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said officers responding to reports of a shooting on Olmstead Drive around 1:30 a.m. found an adult man with serious injuries who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
Shooting near Hiram Johnson High School in Sacramento prompts large police presence
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers spent over two hours on campus at Hiram W. Johnson High School and in the surrounding neighborhood Friday, after a shooting across the street. Video from LiveCopter 3 shows a large police presence on the south side of the school on 14th...
KCRA.com
Explosion heard at Sacramento apartment complex followed by fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An apartment building caught fire after a small explosion on Saturday afternoon in Sacramento. A large boom was heard by neighbors of the apartment in the 2700 block of River Plaza Drive, which is near Garden Highway in Sacramento. Neighbors said the explosion shook their own apartment buildings before smoke was seen coming out of the windows.
Man accused in deadly Fresno shooting played golf in Roseville after killing, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Fresno motorcycle club is now in custody in Placer County. According to a news release, officers responded to the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club in Fresno on Oct. 1. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
These are the crops that California’s most agricultural counties produce
Half of the counties in the top 10 have almonds in their lists of leading commodities. Other crops that appear more than once include grapes, pistachios and lettuce.
Explosive levels of gas caused streets to temporarily be closed in downtown Sacramento
DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO — Firefighters blocked off streets in response to what they said was an explosive level of gas. Inside Falafel Corner, between 9th and 10th street, Sacramento firefighters say there is an explosive level of gas. Firefighters waited on the gas levels to drop because that meant the explosion risk had dropped too. CBS13's Madisen Keavy was told that everything was clear and 9th and 10th street are back open.
What is Proposition 1?: The California constitutional amendment explained
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the U.S. Supreme Court considered ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which would give the states the ability to regulate abortions, California’s legislature advanced a measure that would enshrine access in the state constitution, but this was just the first step in a two-step process. The second part […]
Loomis Costco to move forward after years of dispute
LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Since 2018, the city of Rocklin and the town of Loomis have worked toward an agreement on a new Costco on the border of the two communities, on Thursday a deal was reached. The location of the 155,000 square-foot Costco will be at Sierra College Boulevard and Brace Road. With anticipated […]
Fox40
1 dead in 2nd fatal stabbing on Saturday in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said one person died after being stabbed in Sacramento, the second of two fatal stabbings in the city on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said it received a report just before 10 p.m. about a disturbance and that the caller...
Comments / 0