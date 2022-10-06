ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado falls to No. 4 Sacramento State, 55-7, in blowout road loss

UNC (2-4, 1-2 Big Sky) fell to No. 4 Sac State (5-0, 2-0 Big Sky), 55-7, on Saturday night in California. Earlier this season, the Hornets played Colorado State in Fort Collins and won, 41-10. Northern Colorado has not beaten Sacramento State since 2016. Based on its three-point loss last year and the flashes of strength in all areas, it seemed possible for the Bears to play competitively. That’s not what happened for most of the night.
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

UNC falls to NAU in five sets; Cole logs career best, team finishes with 81 kills

UNC (8-8, 2-3 Big Sky) lost to Northern Arizona (2-10, 1-4 Big Sky) in five sets, despite its attempt to pull off the reverse sweep (23-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18, 14-16). The Lumberjacks came into the match on an eight-game losing streak, with four of them being five set matches. Finally, the results swung in their favor. It was the first time UNC has lost to NAU since 2019, as well.
GREELEY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greeley, CO
Basketball
Sacramento, CA
College Basketball
Greeley, CO
College Basketball
Local
California College Basketball
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
Colorado Basketball
Sacramento, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Greeley, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado College Basketball
City
Greeley, CO
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Mountain Democrat

Players to help Presley

A Fill the Helmets benefit to support Presley Anderson, part of the Union Mine High School football family, will take place Saturday on Main Street Placerville from 4-7 p.m. In September Presley was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. She is the wife of Union Mine head football coach Kirk Anderson and players and coaches say she is a huge part of the Diamondback football program. The couple has four young children.
PLACERVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Portland State#Game Day#College Sports#Sacramento State#Hornets
FOX40

Racist graffiti found in Vista del Lago High School locker room

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Racist remarks were written in the Vista del Lago High School visiting locker room during their Friday football game against Del Campo, according to the Folsom Cordova Unified School District. According to the school district the suspects entered the locker room between half time and the end of the game, where […]
FOLSOM, CA
disruptmagazine.com

The Rise Of Sami Bundlez: The CEO Of One Of The Best Cannabis Menus In The USA

At the tender age of 11 years old Sami Bundlez knew the future of weed. He used to sell weed in the bathroom of Jackman Middle school while he was in the 7th grade. He remembers telling his mother “watch it be legal one day” after getting in trouble. Little did he know getting caught selling weed in the seventh grade would open a whole new world for him.This is where he became Sami Bundlez!
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento reopens after 4-vehicle crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento has reopened hours after a multi-vehicle crash involving a mini dump truck. The Sacramento Police Department said the four-vehicle crash was reported at 3:40 p.m. in the 8200 block of Folsom Boulevard east of Power Inn Road. The road was shut down in both directions between Bicentennial Circle and Notre Dame Drive and did not reopen until around 8 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

One seriously injured in early morning Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is seriously injured after being shot in Sacramento Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said officers responding to reports of a shooting on Olmstead Drive around 1:30 a.m. found an adult man with serious injuries who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
KCRA.com

Explosion heard at Sacramento apartment complex followed by fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An apartment building caught fire after a small explosion on Saturday afternoon in Sacramento. A large boom was heard by neighbors of the apartment in the 2700 block of River Plaza Drive, which is near Garden Highway in Sacramento. Neighbors said the explosion shook their own apartment buildings before smoke was seen coming out of the windows.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man accused in deadly Fresno shooting played golf in Roseville after killing, police say

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Fresno motorcycle club is now in custody in Placer County. According to a news release, officers responded to the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club in Fresno on Oct. 1. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
FRESNO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Explosive levels of gas caused streets to temporarily be closed in downtown Sacramento

DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO — Firefighters blocked off streets in response to what they said was an explosive level of gas. Inside Falafel Corner, between 9th and 10th street, Sacramento firefighters say there is an explosive level of gas. Firefighters waited on the gas levels to drop because that meant the explosion risk had dropped too. CBS13's Madisen Keavy was told that everything was clear and 9th and 10th street are back open.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Loomis Costco to move forward after years of dispute

LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Since 2018, the city of Rocklin and the town of Loomis have worked toward an agreement on a new Costco on the border of the two communities, on Thursday a deal was reached. The location of the 155,000 square-foot Costco will be at Sierra College Boulevard and Brace Road. With anticipated […]
LOOMIS, CA
Fox40

1 dead in 2nd fatal stabbing on Saturday in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said one person died after being stabbed in Sacramento, the second of two fatal stabbings in the city on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said it received a report just before 10 p.m. about a disturbance and that the caller...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy