The Danville Life Saving Crew recently hosted a small ceremony to recognize Clayton T. Lester for his 60 years of service to Danville and Pittsylvania County. Lester joined the Crew on March 10, 1962, serving as a captain and business manager throughout the years. Lester made such a positive impact in the Crew; the Southside Crew Hall was dedicated in his name.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO