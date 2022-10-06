ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Public information luncheon connects law enforcement with local media

By Bianca Moorman bmoorman@aikenstandard.com
Local and state law enforcement agencies strive for transparency during interactions with the media.

As a way to connect with the media, the Aiken Department of Public Safety hosted a collaborative public information officer (PIO) luncheon at the its headquarters on Thursday .

The event gave the media representatives and state and local law and enforcement agencies a chance to meet and ask questions. PIOs from various agencies discussed the rules of media requests and obtaining a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Public information officers attending included those from the Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Aiken County Coroner’s Office, North Augusta Department of Public Safety, Aiken County Public School District and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Media in attendance included reporters from the Aiken Standard and a reporter from WJBF New Channel 6.

It was the first time ADPS was able to host the luncheon since the COVID-19 pandemic, said Lt. Jennifer Hayes, with the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The public information officers explained procedures for after-hours requests and how to best reach them.

Hayes also said if someone from the media needs a confirmation on an incident, they should call the dispatch center.

The one common themes public information officers stressed with the media is that you have to give law enforcement time to get information from an incident, and to understand they can’t give all the details on a case because it's an ongoing investigation.

“Just be patient with us,” Capt. Eric Abdullah, with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Aiken County Coroner Daryl Ables said his office works a little bit differently, and it could take several hours to get the information needed. He said the coroner is the last one to get on the scene.

“I am just asking for you to give us time,” he said. “We are the last ones to get calls.”

Ables said if a someone from the media wants to requests a coroner's, autopsy or toxicology report, he is unable to release them because it would be in violation of HIPPA under South Carolina law.

The main thing the public information officers want to establish with the media is a good working relationship.

“It is intended to be an open line of communication,” said Aiken Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco.

