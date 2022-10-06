Luminary Hotel & Co. will be hosting the Downtown Community Rally & BBQ from noon to 4 p.m. today, bringing the community together with resources, food, games and opportunities in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The rain-or-shine event will occur at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Families can enjoy a hot BBQ meal sponsored by Cheney Brothers Inc., Wiffle ball with the Minnesota Twins, and meet and greet players from the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. The public can also engage with several community nonprofit organizations offering information on services, resources and other opportunities for those in need. Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives will also be on hand to assist with claims and help with additional resources. Cases of drinking water and tarps will be distributed while supplies last. The Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida will be distributing food kits to the community with a mix of shelf-stable dry goods (canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned tuna or chicken, pasta, rice, etc.) that have approximately 15-20 pounds of food in each kit while supplies last.

