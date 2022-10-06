Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral Pet Vet hosting free urgent care clinics on Pine Island
Cape Coral Pet Vet will be holding a free urgent care clinic each Wednesday this month on Pine Island, starting today. The Cape Coral Animal Shelter & Veterinary Clinic will also be there assisting and handing out pet food and supplies. From 10 a.m. to noon the clinic will be at the Aiden Pines Country Club parking lot in Bookeelia and from 1 to 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church parking lot in St. James City. For pets in need of medical care, the clinic accepts walk-ins only, first come, first serve.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Downtown community rally & BBQ to be held today at Caloosa Sound Amphitheater
Luminary Hotel & Co. will be hosting the Downtown Community Rally & BBQ from noon to 4 p.m. today, bringing the community together with resources, food, games and opportunities in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The rain-or-shine event will occur at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Families can enjoy a hot BBQ meal sponsored by Cheney Brothers Inc., Wiffle ball with the Minnesota Twins, and meet and greet players from the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. The public can also engage with several community nonprofit organizations offering information on services, resources and other opportunities for those in need. Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives will also be on hand to assist with claims and help with additional resources. Cases of drinking water and tarps will be distributed while supplies last. The Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida will be distributing food kits to the community with a mix of shelf-stable dry goods (canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned tuna or chicken, pasta, rice, etc.) that have approximately 15-20 pounds of food in each kit while supplies last.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Florida First Lady DeSantis announces toy drive for children impacted by Ian
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced a toy drive for children impacted by Hurricane Ian. The state is partnering with faith-based institutions and nonprofits in impacted counties to collect and deliver toys to the state’s Disaster Recovery Centers. Anyone looking to donate a toy can find a list of sites where they can be dropped off or mailed in by clicking here. All toy donations must be new and unwrapped. Lee County’s drop-off location is at Next Level Church, 12400 Plantation Road, in Fort Myers, and Charlotte County’s is at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., in Port Charlotte.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tide Loads of Hope offering free laundry services today to residents affected by hurricane
Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Units, powered by Matthew 25: Ministries, will begin services from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Walmart Supercenter, 545 Pine Island Road, in North Fort Myers, providing free, full-service laundry to residents affected by the recent floods caused by Hurricane Ian. Residents can bring clothes, up to two loads per household, to be washed, dried and folded free of charge. All washable clothing types will be accepted, except heavy bedding. The units will also distribute free personal care kits with everyday essentials as well as cleaning products to meet basic hygiene and home care needs directly into the affected areas of those impacted by the disaster.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sprouts Farmers Market opens in Cape Coral
The balloons, ribbons and pomp and circumstance of the latest grocery store grand opening in Cape Coral were absent last week. Sprouts Farmers Market opened Oct. 4 at 1800 NE Pine Island Road off Pondella Road and tried to do so quietly out of respect for those who suffered from Hurricane Ian, vice president of operations Lucas Larson said.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Hurricane Ian damages Smyrna Cafe week after opening in downtown Naples
A new local restaurant that was forced to close a week after it opened in downtown Naples is back in business after being impacted by Hurricane Ian. Smyrna Cafe initially opened Sept. 20, a week before Ian entered the Gulf. The Turkish-Mediterranean bakery and eatery weathered the storm well compared...
gulfshorebusiness.com
HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital reopens in Port Charlotte
HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital reopened its emergency services Monday following repairs at the 238-bed acute care hospital at 21298 Olean Blvd. in Port Charlotte. The remaining hospital services will open in the coming weeks, according to hospital officials.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Collier County to spend $95 million on hurricane relief
The Collier County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to take more than $95 million from the 2023 county budget and put it toward Hurricane Ian clean up and recovery, almost two weeks after the storm hit Southwest Florida. Unincorporated Collier County is estimated to have almost $1 billion in damages...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gulfshorebusiness.com
FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Englewood
The Federal Emergency Management Agency opened a disaster recovery center at Home Depot, 12621 S. McCall Road in Englewood. The center is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Disaster recovery centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Contractors with private barges authorized to transport equipment to Sanibel to begin mitigation efforts
Contractors with barge access to Sanibel may bring equipment to the island to help their customers with mitigation efforts. This includes the removal of wet and damaged drywall, securing buildings, tarping, landscape work and tree removal. This is for work that does not require a building permit. Contractors can’t use city, county or contractor barges reserved for emergency operation and can’t land at the city boat ramp or beaches. Barge landing locations include Tarpon Bay Marina, Sanibel Marina and Island Inn, but contractors must coordinate their arrival and departure times with the Sanibel-Captiva Chamber of Commerce. Contractors must have a valid city of Sanibel hurricane re-entry pass or be accompanied by a resident, business owner or property owner with a re-entry pass.
gulfshorebusiness.com
How to apply for FEMA grants, SBA loans in Southwest Florida
The Joseph P. D’Alessandro Office Complex in Fort Myers, a current home for Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster assistance and U.S. Small Business Administration loans, has had lines of up to 30 people waiting to get inside since it opened following Hurricane Ian. The line is ongoing as FEMA...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Collier Commissioners hosting FEMA Town Hall today
Collier County Board of County Commissioners will be hosting a Federal Emergency Management Agency Town Hall from 6 to 9 p.m. today. The meeting will feature representatives from FEMA and other federal relief agencies who will make presentations and answer questions from Collier County residents who have experienced significantly damaged or destroyed housing due to Hurricane Ian. The public may attend the presentation in the Commission Chambers or via Zoom. Those without power or internet access who do not wish to travel to the County’s main campus to attend in person may also participate via remote Zoom stations set up in three County libraries — South Regional, 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway; Naples Regional, 650 Central Ave.; and Headquarters, 2385 Orange Blossom Drive. You can also just watch the town hall on Comcast Channel 97, CenturyLink Channel 97 or Summit Broadband Channel 98, or stream on Amazon Firestick, Fire Cube, Fire TV, Roku, Roku TV or Apple TV devices.
Comments / 0