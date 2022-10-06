ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Verdict reached in case involving murder of pregnant woman in Warren

By Nadine Grimley
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49opCg_0iP1jUHV00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A verdict was reached Friday in the case of the murder of a pregnant woman.

Kemari James was found guilty of murder and attempted murder in the killing of La`Nesha Workman . She was found dead in 2020 of an apparent gunshot wound inside her home on Ogden Avenue in Warren. Her two children were also found inside.

James was also found guilty of having weapons under disability and escape. An aggravated robbery charge was dismissed.

Car flips into woods on SR 5 in Trumbull County

The jury began deliberating on Thursday afternoon. After an hour of deliberations, they were sent home and resumed at 8:30 a.m. Friday. A verdict was reached just after 10:30 a.m.

The case was being heard by a visiting judge.

James’s attorney plans to file an appeal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Ohio man gets life for shooting and killing West Virginia man

(WTRF) — A Ohio man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing 40-year-old Charles Jule Suter in February of this year. Officials confirmed that Harley A. Gill, 28, of Wellsville, entered a plea of guilty to second-degree murder. In February, Gill and Ster had a dispute over a girlfriend. Gill left the home […]
WELLSVILLE, OH
WKBN

Warren officer experiences possible drug overdose

According to Police Chief Benjamin Harrell, police were investigating a possible overdose Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Miller Street. That's when they believe Sgt. Daniel Peterson came in contact with an unknown substance.
WARREN, OH
WKBN

Warren man pleads guilty to federal drug charges

Lynn Williams, 23, entered guilty pleas Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and tramadol and distribution of fentanyl.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Warren, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Warren, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
whbc.com

Canton Woman Enters Plea in Unusual Assault Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The case of a former Canton firefighter accused of breaking into a co-worker’s home and assaulting her has been transferred to the county’s Honor Court. 27-year-old Victoria Carafelli is scheduled to be sentenced next month on guilty pleas to assault...
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Liquor#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WFMJ.com

Man charged after police say five dogs attack Youngstown man

According to Youngstown Police, a man is in critical condition after being mauled by at least 5 dogs on the North Side of Youngstown. Police arrived on scene around 5:30 a.m. at a vacant lot on Logan Avenue. According to police, the man was bitten in the face, and the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
explore venango

Local Woman Accused of Assaulting Two Women, Resisting Arrest Due in Court on Wednesday

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local woman who was accused of assaulting two women and then resisting arrest is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 50-year-old Stacy J. Winger, of Oil City, is set for Wednesday, October 12, at 1:30 p.m. in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland presiding.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Police: Man dies after getting shot inside of a car in Stark County

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being found shot inside of a car in Perry Township on Saturday, according to Chief Chad Guist. Police arrived at Green Acres Town Houses, located at 3516 Lincoln Way East, at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 8 after receiving reports of gunshots, according to a department Facebook post.
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Akrom Mayor Urges Calm after Deadly Accident, Shooting

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is asking for calm following that tragic accident and shooting during a funeral procession last Thursday. Two children have died now from the accident on South Arlington Street. They were ages 12 and 6 and were ejected or...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman convicted of killing Cleveland police officer resentenced

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old convicted of aggravated murder, among other charges, for shooting and killing an off-duty Cleveland police officer, was sentenced Friday after confusion surrounding her original sentence. Tamara McLoyd was found guilty on Aug. 3 by a jury for murdering Officer Shane Bartek in December of...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKBN

WKBN

50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy