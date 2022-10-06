Verdict reached in case involving murder of pregnant woman in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A verdict was reached Friday in the case of the murder of a pregnant woman.

Kemari James was found guilty of murder and attempted murder in the killing of La`Nesha Workman . She was found dead in 2020 of an apparent gunshot wound inside her home on Ogden Avenue in Warren. Her two children were also found inside.

James was also found guilty of having weapons under disability and escape. An aggravated robbery charge was dismissed.

The jury began deliberating on Thursday afternoon. After an hour of deliberations, they were sent home and resumed at 8:30 a.m. Friday. A verdict was reached just after 10:30 a.m.

The case was being heard by a visiting judge.

James’s attorney plans to file an appeal.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.