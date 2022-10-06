Read full article on original website
Renna Media
Miracles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk Set for October 15th
We have been making Miracles happen for ten years! The 10th annual Miracles for Myeloma 5K Run/Walk in Clark will be held on Saturday, October 15. This year it will be a hybrid version, in person as well as virtual. One of the organizers explains what keeps hundreds of participants...
Renna Media
Open House at the Caldwell Parsonage
The Caldwell Parsonage invites visitors to an open house on Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16, from 12 noon to 5 p.m. The event is part of Union County’s annual Four Centuries in a Weekend. “Rev. James Caldwell,” aka Doc Burkhardt, will greet guests on Sunday. Student docents will provide tours of the Parsonage and of the adjacent Tool Museum in the carriage house.
Renna Media
Madison Public Library October Programs
All lecture programs are online via Zoom. You will receive Zoom instructions and online meeting information in your registration confirmation email in addition to a reminder email prior to the date of the program. Please register at madisonnjlibrary.org. When There Were Witches: An Exploration of the Salem Witch Trials. Tuesday,...
Renna Media
City of Summit Fall Curbside Leaf Collection
Curbside leaf collection began on Monday, October 3, and continues through Friday, December 2 (or the first major snowfall). Leaves should be placed at the curb in paper, biodegradable bags for pickup on residents’ household trash collection day. Property owners should not rake or blow leaves into piles in the street. Do not include twigs, branches, or other yard debris in leaf bags.
Renna Media
Union Township Fire Department’s annual Open House
The Union Township Fire Department held their annual open house on Saturday, October 8, 2022. The free family event featured hot dogs, snacks, a bounce house, obstacle course, fire hose spray station, firehouse tours, a smoke/safety trailer, vehicle extrication demo and other demonstrations.
