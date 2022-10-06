Read full article on original website
Journal Inquirer
Report shows where prison gerrymandering in CT hurt the most
A government agent once described the area around Clay Arsenal in the 1930s as a slum “now mainly occupied by Negros.” The predominantly Black Hartford neighborhood sloped toward the river, subject to floods. The community was congested. Agriculture was scattered. It was considered a “Hazardous” place for mortgage lenders to invest their money, the worst grade possible for any locality.
High school soccer: Cassarino lifts Tolland boys
Vince Cassarino came into the Tolland high boys soccer team’s game Saturday ready to play. The senior’s early goal was the only score of the game as the Eagles topped Rocky Hill 1-0 in a CCC interdivisional game at home. The loss snaps a six-game unbeaten streak for...
Tolland teacher of the year provides comfort to her students
TOLLAND — Shelley Manning grew up in an environment where school was seen as somewhere safe and comfortable, and she wants to provide that same feeling for her students. Manning, who has been teaching at Tolland High School for 20 years, was named the town’s teacher of the year for 2023.
Manchester Regional Academy educator named teacher of the year
MANCHESTER — Students and teachers describe Jason Daniels, the town’s 2022 teacher of the year, as inspirational, uplifting, and a role model. Daniels, a mechanics teacher at Manchester Regional Academy on Wetherell Street, received the award in June and was recognized at the school system’s convocation in September.
Volunteers needed to assess water quality of Vernon streams
VERNON — Volunteers are needed to help assess water quality in the Tankerhoosen River watershed during the town’s annual Riffle Bioassessment. The event, sponsored by the Conservation Commission, is held every year to provide data to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection on water quality in town. This year, it will be held on Oct. 22.
Norman Greenstein
Tim covers leisure and arts, and he is also a theater critic. He interned for the JI in 2015, and was hired in 2016. Tim graduated from UConn, Central College of McPherson, Kansas, and American Musical & Dramatic Academy. His favorite movie is "Jaws."
PERSONALITIES: Painting provides focus for artist with Parkinson’s
MANCHESTER — Norman Greenstein has had many journeys throughout his life, but it wasn’t until he was about 70 and five years after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s that he took up the paintbrush, turning out hundreds of paintings over the past decade. WHO HE IS: Artist. HOMETOWN:...
Discrimination U.
The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system is plagued with complaints and lawsuits alleging systematic discrimination based on gender, age, and race, with several complaints resulting in taxpayer-funded financial settlements. Linda Guzzo, who held several positions at Capital Community College in Hartford, has filed a federal lawsuit alleging CSCU discriminated...
Town has chance to buy 23 acres of Rose’s Berry Farm
GLASTONBURY — The Town Council on Tuesday will consider a proposal for the town to buy another 23.18 acres of Rose’s Berry Farm on Matson Hill Road for $1.09 million. The town in 2018 bought development rights to almost 52 acres of the farm, while a private company, BHO Enterprises LLC, bought a “fee interest” in the same land to continue orchard operations there, Town Manager Richard J. Johnson said in a letter to the council.
