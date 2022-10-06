ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Janet Jackson celebrates ‘most difficult album’ at London’s Soho House

It wasn’t the easiest album for her to make, which made celebrating it even more special. Janet Jackson commemorated the 25th anniversary of her 1997 album, “The Velvet Rope” with a surprise party at Soho House in London. “Hey you guys. Thank you so much… this is such an incredible moment for me. I love you so much… and I am going to go into ‘The Velvet Rope’ 25th anniversary party right now and surprise all of my friends and fans,” she said via Instagram Live before entering the bash. A secret invite was sent out last week inviting guests to...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy