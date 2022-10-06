Read full article on original website
How the Supreme Court put gun control laws in jeopardy nationwide
It did not take long for top gun rights activists to realize that the Second Amendment ruling handed down by the Supreme Court in June was going to transform the legal fight over access to firearms. Dudley Brown, the president of the National Association for Gun Rights, said the realization...
New York asks appeals court to keep restrictive gun law in effect after lower court paused enforcement of parts of it
The state of New York on Monday asked an appeals court to allow a restrictive gun law to remain in effect as it appeals a decision by a federal judge that temporarily blocked parts of the measure. “Today my office filed a motion to keep the entire Concealed Carry Improvement...
McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows
During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
Parkland shooter’s death penalty trial nears its end as the prosecution and defense prepare to make their closing arguments
Prosecutors and defense attorneys will present closing arguments Tuesday in the sentencing trial of the Parkland school shooter, the last opportunity to make their case before the jury which will help decide whether the gunman is sentenced to death, or life in prison. The imminent conclusion of the monthslong trial...
