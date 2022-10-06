Read full article on original website
IndyHumane cat Rabbit looks for her forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group
Rabbit could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will help you take this special girl home by paying for the standard adoption fees!. She is the calm, sweet girl you’ve been looking for. Rabbit is a gentle momma cat that has finished raising her kittens and is now...
Doctor shares advice to help families navigate mental health care system
Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day, and the goal of marking this day is to raise awareness about mental illness and mental health issues overall. Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” Dr. Stephanie Macke, family physician, osteopath, author and mother of five teenagers, joined us to discuss her new book which offers parents advice on navigating the mental health care system.
Pet Friendly Services to host ‘Love Them for Life’ pet adoption
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Animal lovers won’t want to miss out on this opportunity to adopt a new furry friend. You can adopt a pet at the “Love Them for Life” event!. It’s happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tom Wood Subaru dealership located at 3300 East 96th Street.
