This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Dianne Gargaro, who volunteers at the Vicksburg Animal Shelter. The Vicksburg Animal Shelter houses unwanted or stray animals while helping them find their forever homes. Gargaro, along with her family, is from Vicksburg. She went to the University of Southern Mississippi for a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Nursing. After 25 years, Gargaro retired as a Registered Nurse and had the opportunity to work in Mississippi and several other states.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO