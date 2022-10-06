ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg board sets meeting on grant to clean rubber recycling plant

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen has set a Nov. 3 community meeting at the Robert M. Walker Building, 1415 Walnut St., to hear comments from residents concerning a proposed Brownfield Grant application to clean the U.S. Rubber Reclaiming facility at 2000 Rubber Way. Brownfield Grant funds involve money...
Vicksburg Post

VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Dianne Gargaro puts the kind in humankind

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Dianne Gargaro, who volunteers at the Vicksburg Animal Shelter. The Vicksburg Animal Shelter houses unwanted or stray animals while helping them find their forever homes. Gargaro, along with her family, is from Vicksburg. She went to the University of Southern Mississippi for a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Nursing. After 25 years, Gargaro retired as a Registered Nurse and had the opportunity to work in Mississippi and several other states.
Vicksburg Post

Firefighters handle blaze at Ameristar parking garage

An early morning fire at the Ameristar Casino parking garage heavily damaged one car and slightly damaged two others. Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said firefighters were called to the casino at approximately 1:18 a.m. Sunday about a fire on the fourth floor of the parking garage involving a Toyota 4 Runner.
Vicksburg Post

Low water forces Viking to halt Mississippi River cruises

The Viking Mississippi will not return to Vicksburg or any port until water levels on the Mississippi River are adequate for safe travel. The river cruise line, which just set sail on its first trip on the Mississippi two weeks ago, released a statement on Friday. “Unusually low water levels...
Vicksburg Post

Walk, don’t run: Race walk controversy highlights Over the River Run

A competitive finish ceded the spotlight to a controversial one at the 34th annual Over the River Run. Peter Kazery won a three-way duel in the 5-mile run across the Old Mississippi River Bridge on Saturday, but it was the 5-mile race walk that stirred up controversy and an overturned result.
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Main Street announces date, theme for Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights

The Downtown Vicksburg Christmas Parade of Lights will take place on Dec. 3 at 5 p.m., the Vicksburg Main Street Program announced on Friday afternoon. “This year’s theme allows for plenty of imagination; the definition of ‘hero’ has been seen in a variety of ways throughout the last couple of years. Your hero can be first responders, healthcare workers, teachers, delivery workers, small business owners or even your favorite caped crusader,” said Kim Hopkins, Executive Director of the Vicksburg Main Street Program.
Vicksburg Post

McDonald, Underwood and Cagnolatti win Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational

Tanner McDonald, Peyton Underwood and Dale Cagnolatti were behind heading into the final round of the Sixth Annual Red Carpet Bowl Golf Invitational. They didn’t end that way. The trio shot the low round in Sunday’s shamble format, 127, to easily wipe out a one-stroke deficit and win the...
Vicksburg Post

ON THE SHELF: Nonfiction titles for mind, body and soul

This column was submitted by Evangeline Cessna, Local History Librarian at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. This week’s column features some of the New Adult Nonfiction we have in our collection. Bestselling author and minister Max Lucado teaches us that we can find fresh strength and purpose in the...
