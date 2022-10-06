ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EojUL_0iP1inzn00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, siding with a conservative group created by prominent Republicans that said the practice known as ballot spoiling is illegal.

The ruling Wednesday from a Waukesha County judge who was a former Republican attorney general comes as voters in the battleground state are submitting their absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson are both on the ballot.

Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections filed the lawsuit on behalf of Brookfield voter Nancy Kormanik last month. It challenged the guidance issued on Aug. 1 to more than 1,800 local election clerks by the state elections commission detailing how they can spoil an absentee ballot at the request of the voter after it’s already been returned.

Ballot spoiling got more attention in the August primary after a Republican candidate for governor and three top Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate dropped out of the races, but their names were still on the ballots. The elections commission made clear then that voters who had cast their ballots for one of them absentee could spoil it and vote again for someone still in the race.

The commission did not immediately have numbers Thursday of how many ballots had been spoiled in the primary.

This is not a common policy across the country, and only a few states do something similar due to logistical challenges associated with pre-processing of ballots, according to Sylvia Albert, director of voting and elections for the nonpartisan voter advocacy group Common Cause.

In most states, local election officials can begin verifying mail ballots and processing them ahead of time, which involves removing them from their envelopes so there is no way to track who voted which ballot.

RITE argued that the practice in Wisconsin is both against the law and creates additional opportunities for fraud and confusion. The group was created in July by former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, longtime Republican strategist Karl Rove, GOP donor Steve Wynn and others. The group has also filed election-related lawsuits in the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania.

The Democratic National Committee joined the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission in fighting the lawsuit.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Brad Schimel, who was attorney general from 2015 to 2019, sided on Wednesday with RITE and ordered the election commission to rescind its guidance. He also denied a request to put his oral ruling on hold. A written order was expected Thursday.

“There doesn’t seem to be a compelling security reason why this should happen,” said David Levine, an elections researcher with the German Marshall Fund’s Alliance for Securing Democracy. According to Levine, the ability to spoil a ballot doesn’t create significant risk for election fraud due to checks and balances clerks have in place.

Levine said it remains to be seen whether the ruling will discourage absentee voting or affect accessibility.

Thursday’s ruling is the latest legal defeat for the election commission, which Republican lawmakers who created it have targeted for abolishment. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels also supports doing away with the commission. The commission and its guidance became a target after Donald Trump narrowly lost Wisconsin in 2020, an outcome that’s withstood numerous lawsuits, two partial recounts, a nonpartisan audit and partisan reviews.

A judge last month ruled that commission guidance allowing election clerks to fill in missing information on a witness certification for absentee ballots was illegal and must be rescinded. Two other lawsuits are pending seeking orders on what constitutes enough of an address for an absentee ballot to be accepted.

“We disagree with this decision to restrict voting access in Wisconsin, particularly as voters in the state have already begun to cast their ballots. We will appeal the ruling so that every eligible voter can cast a valid ballot and have it counted,” DNC spokeswoman Brooke Goren said.

Spokespeople for elections commission and the state Department of Justice did not immediately return messages seeking comment Thursday on the latest ruling.

Derek Lyons, president of RITE, called the ruling “another major victory for Wisconsin voters.”

“WEC’s unlawful guidance destroys voter confidence and taints the integrity of Wisconsin’s elections,” he said in a statement. “Once a vote is cast, it is cast. Period.”

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin

A new report by Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonprofit group whose mission is “to protect Wisconsin’s conservation legacy” by “promoting science-based management of natural resources,” says the state’s efforts to protect natural resources and human health are being paralyzed by special interests and political ideology, resulting in what the group calls a “public health crisis.”
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Dairy farmers demand year-round visa for immigrant workers

At World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin, on Thursday, a coalition of dairy farmers and advocacy groups, including the American Business Immigration Coalition, held a press conference to demand the passage of a Senate bill that would legalize the nation’s immigrant agricultural workforce in year-round jobs. By some estimates,...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Waukesha County, WI
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Brookfield, WI
Waukesha County, WI
Government
State
Arizona State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Steve Wynn
Person
Karl Rove
Person
David Levine
Person
Tim Michels
Person
William Barr
WausauPilot

Judge dismisses Wisconsin lawsuit against loan forgiveness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Wisconsin has dismissed a lawsuit from a taxpayers group seeking to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, ruling that the group doesn’t have standing to bring the lawsuit. The Brown County Taxpayers Association argued that Biden’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Victim Families Reject Gov Evers’ Thursday Comments That Wisconsin Parole System Worked

“This is an insult, and it’s disgusting,” Tim Erickson, on the parole of his mother’s killer. “I’ve been sick for three weeks.”. Families of murder victims whose killers were released in discretionary paroles are adamantly rejecting comments made by Gov. Tony Evers Thursday that the parole system, including the victim notification system, has worked. They want the process changed because they believe it has failed their families and others, both the parole decisions themselves and the system that notifies victims of hearings.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Local Election#Dnc#Absentee Ballots#Politics Courts#Election Local#Politics State#Election State#Republicans#Democratic#U S Senate
WausauPilot

Fiscal Facts: Electric, hybrid vehicle registrations surge

Hybrid and electric vehicle registrations continued their recent rapid increases throughout Wisconsin in 2021. In less than a decade, the number of electric and hybrid vehicles registered in Wisconsin has more than doubled. These vehicles remain less than 2% of the state’s total fleet. But their rapid growth has big...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Your Words: Kristin Conway is the right choice for 85th Assembly

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
Daily Cardinal

Wisconsin Senators show up to State Capitol only to see next picture in ‘chunky animals’ calendar

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. It was business as usual at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Oct. 4 when Gov. Evers called a session to discuss adding an amendment to Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. What makes this a typical day isn’t necessarily the topic — rather, it’s the fact that only one Republican and three Democratic senators were present. The special session lasted 15 seconds — long enough to gavel in, rip to the next day in the senate chamber’s “365 chunky animals” calendar and adjourn.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
dailybadgerbulletin.com

10 Largest Cities In Wisconsin

Wisconsin, a Midwestern jewel, is bordered to the west by the Mississippi River, has sparkling shorelines on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and a lush interior primarily covered by forests and agricultural fields. It is the 23rd largest state by area and has a population of 5,893,718 as of 2020, making it the 20th most populated state. Below is a list of the ten biggest cities in Wisconsin by population.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy