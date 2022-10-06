Read full article on original website
Evidence tampering charge surfaces out of shooting on I-71 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man faces tampering charges related to a shooting on Interstate 71 that injured two people and closed parts of the highway Friday night. Tayvion Taylor was charged with tampering with evidence in relation to the incident, according to the Columbus Division of Police. On Friday, police officers responded to a […]
Police: Woman threatens shooting at Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was arrested Monday after threatening to “shoot someone” outside a Columbus elementary school, police said. Columbus police responded to Weinland Park Elementary School on the 200 block of East 7th Avenue about 3:20 p.m. on a report of a woman, later identified as Shantel Mayle, 32, outside the school […]
Florida officer shoots ax-wielding man accused of trying to enter elementary school
A man wielding a large ax was shot by police after allegedly trying to get inside a Florida elementary school on Friday.
Boy, 16, brings loaded gun to Columbus school: police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after Columbus police said he brought a loaded handgun with an extended magazine to a southeast Columbus school Monday. Officers responded to the Life Skills Center Southeast on the 2400 block of South Hamilton Road at 10:15 a.m. for a report of a student bringing […]
Police: Man shot when confronting suspect in months-old incident
Girl, 15, dies after Franklin Park shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. Columbus police said Lovely Kendricks was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m., hours after police said she was shot during a fight at Franklin Park. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at approximately 3:20 p.m. […]
Police look for man accused of armed bank robbery in Upper Arlington
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for the community’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a bank in Upper Arlington. Police said that on Aug. 8, the suspect went to Huntington Bank on Reed Road with a gun and robbed the business. He was described as a man […]
Man trying to break up fight gets shot in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man police said was attempting to break up an argument was shot on Columbus’ west side Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a call of a shooting near Wedgewood Drive and Eakin Road in the Holly Hill neighborhood just after 4:40 p.m., Columbus police said. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
Road rage in Columbus ends with car ramming and driver running, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Monday morning argument on a Columbus road ended with an intentional hit-and-run, but the driver didn’t take his car with him, according to police. Officers arrived at the 900 block of North Cassady Ave. at around 6:30 a.m. after getting a report of an injury crash. When they got there, […]
Teen injured in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the North Hilltop section of Columbus Sunday afternoon. Columbus police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue at approximately 4:44 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned that two or three people fled the scene […]
One dead, three injured in Franklin County crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and three others injured after a crash in Jackson Township, Franklin County, Sunday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on State Route 104 south of Hibbs Road at approximately 2:22 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 1993 Dodge Stealth was driving […]
Threatening a poll worker gets new punishment from Columbus City Council
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Prospective voters caught with threatening a Columbus poll worker will now be slapped with a three-day jail sentence. The Columbus City Council voted unanimously Monday evening to double down on criminalizing the harassment of the nearly 3,500 volunteers who run the city’s 199 polling locations, following the footsteps of neighboring cities who “have gone the extra mile” to protect poll workers who face heightened hostility across the U.S., Franklin County Board of Elections spokesperson Aaron Sellers said in an email.
Meet Steelton Village, the century-old South Side warehouse getting new purpose
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Developers of a repurposed 130-year-old warehouse south of downtown are expanding with a surrounding neighborhood featuring 1,000 residences, restaurants, workplaces, and more. Named Steelton Village, the 36-acre development is growing from The Fort, a former 19th-century ladder and fire truck factory. The space is now home to more than two-dozen tenants, […]
Teen critical after shooting near Franklin Park
10-year-old stable after being shot in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot overnight Saturday in the Reeb-Hosack area in south Columbus, per police. According to Columbus police, officers went to the 1800 block of Bruck Street just before 1:30 a.m. and found the boy with gunshot wounds. Medics took him to Nationwide Children’s Hospital […]
Man dead after being hit by a car in southeast Columbus
Hispanic Restaurant Week returns to Columbus
Take a hike or go to a restaurant? This week you can do both. Hispanic Restaurant Week offers a taste of tradition in Columbus by offering a unique way of exploring Latin American culture and cuisine. Take a virtual walk through the Latin American trails, found on www.holarestaurantweek.com and discover which restaurants feature regional food […]
Two injured after crash on I-270 north at Roberts Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 270 near Hilliard Saturday morning, according to Columbus police. Police said law enforcement was sent to I-270 north at Roberts Road just after 9 a.m. on the reports of a crash. At least two people were taken to the hospital with […]
College students on key issues ahead of midterm elections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ahead of the first and only statewide debate between U.S. Senate candidates JD Vance and Tim Ryan, college students sounded off on key issues they’ll be eyeing before heading to the ballot box. At the Ohio State University, students said they are looking forward to voting here in November. “I feel like […]
