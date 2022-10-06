COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Prospective voters caught with threatening a Columbus poll worker will now be slapped with a three-day jail sentence. The Columbus City Council voted unanimously Monday evening to double down on criminalizing the harassment of the nearly 3,500 volunteers who run the city’s 199 polling locations, following the footsteps of neighboring cities who “have gone the extra mile” to protect poll workers who face heightened hostility across the U.S., Franklin County Board of Elections spokesperson Aaron Sellers said in an email.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO