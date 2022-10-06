ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

cobizmag.com

MotoMinded Relocates to Mesa County

MotoMinded LLC, a small but efficient company with a passion for imaging, designing, and producing quality products for motorcycles, has announced its relocation from Colorado Springs to Mesa County. MotoMinded specializes in manufacturing LED lighting and mounts for motorcycles. The company utilizes several advanced manufacturing techniques to produce products in-house...
basinnow.com

Joint Task Force Executes Drug Bust In Rifle, Colorado Area

Months of investigation and coordination culminated in a mass execution of arrest and search warrants last week in the Rifle, Colorado area. The Rifle Police Department shares that investigators from the TRIDENT/TAG Join Task Force led an investigation of cocaine distribution in Garfield County, primarily in the Rifle area, and the warrants were executed on October 5th. Officers seized over 1.4 pounds of cocaine, 3 firearms, and over $39,000 dollars in cash.
Aspen Daily News

Local news in brief, Oct. 8

Pitkin County seeking feedback from local military-service community. The Pitkin County Human Services Department is asking residents in the military-service community to complete its online survey about how best the veteran services officer can meet the needs of veterans living in the county. “Please take a few minutes to complete...
ouraynews.com

State shuts down only West Slope psych hospital

Complaints about care of children, safety concerns prompt closure. Colorado’s new Behavioral Health Administration shut down part of the Western Slope’s only psychiatric hospital on Sept. 28 in response to complaints about the quality and safety of the care it gives teenagers and kids as young as seven.
nbc11news.com

Early morning rollover on 6 and 50

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In the early hours on Sunday, October 9, 2022, a Budget van carrying lemonade and other items was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50 near 19 Road when it rolled. At approximately 3 a.m., the van began leaving the roadway when the driver overcorrected,...
nbc11news.com

GJPD responds to early morning shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a shooting that took place at the Fishin’ Hole, an adult skilled gaming business. Aaron Frost, age 18, of Grand Junction, CO has been arrested and taken to...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Suspected cocaine ring busted in Rifle

An investigation into an alleged cocaine distribution ring in Rifle has led to the seizure of 1.4 pounds of cocaine, three firearms and more than $39,000 in cash, a Friday Rifle Police Department news release states. The investigation took place over the past five months. Investigators executed multiple arrest and...
