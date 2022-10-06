Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson Jr. clash with words after Jackson State win
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. had a tense exchange during their postgame handshake Saturday night after the Tigers’ 26-12 win. Sanders did his fair share of talking in the week that led up to his team’s win, dampening the Hornets’ homecoming festivities. After the game, the coaches met at midfield for a handshake and Sanders went in to embrace Robinson but was rebuffed with a stiff-arm, leaving the former two-sport star shocked.
WLBT
#8 JSU prove ‘all money ain’t good money’, sting the Hornets on homecoming weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WLBT) - The undefeated and No. 8 Jackson State Tigers faced their toughest test yet on Saturday against the Alabama State University Hornets in a Southwestern Athletic Conference showdown. While it wasn’t as dominant of a victory as Tigers’ fans are used to, leaving ASU stadium on homecoming...
Alabama State Coach Reveals His Problem With Deion Sanders
Things got heated between Deion Sanders and Eddie Robinson Jr. on Saturday afternoon. Robinson had no interest in chatting with Sanders following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over the Hornets on Saturday. Postgame video of the heated interaction between Sanders and Robinson went viral. Following the game, Robinson Jr. revealed...
Deion Sanders Talks Altercation With Alabama State Head Coach
Deion Sanders hit the post-game press conference after defeating Alabama State ready to defend himself against claims from Eddie Robinson Jr who said Sanders disrespected the team and isn’t SWAC. This weekend Deion Sanders and Jackson State continued their dominance in the SWAC by heading to Alabama State as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deion Sanders shoved by Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. in heated on-field exchange after game
Tempers were short following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. met at mid-field after the game. There was a handshake, then Sanders tried to hug Robinson, but the Hornets coach appears to shove Sanders away. Sanders, surrounded by police escorts, seemed aggravated by the gesture.
JSU’s Sanders, MSU’s Rogers in Heisman Conversation
Midway through the 2022 college football season, two local student-athletes’ names have emerged in Heisman conversations. The Heisman Trophy is awarded annually to the best college football student-athlete. Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Mississippi State quarterback and Brandon graduate Will Rogers discuss hearing their names talked about as possible recipients of the honor.
Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide
Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
WLBT
Things To Know for Monday, October 10
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There are still a lot of questions surrounding the future of...
RELATED PEOPLE
alabamanews.net
Longtime WVAS radio host killed in Macon County accident
An early morning single car crash in Macon County has claimed the life of a longtime radio host in Montgomery. Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee said WVAS morning radio personality Melvin “Mel” Marshall was killed in a single car accident on County Road 13 Thursday. Alabama State University also confirmed that Marshall died in that accident.
WDAM-TV
WDAM 7 set to air first episode of ‘Made in Mississippi’ series Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s it like to be “Made in Mississippi?” This weekend, two Pine Belt artists will show us. Glassblower and sculptor Jeremy Thomley of Oak Grove and carpenter Eric Williams of Bay Springs are featured in a new show premiering on Sunday, Oct. 9, on WDAM 7. The show highlights artists in the Pine Belt and what makes them unique.
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
Focused on Mississippi: Mississippi Mass Choir records new album
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir is about to record another album. Mississippi is said to be the birthplace of the Blues, and born alongside of it was Gospel music. The Mississippi Mass Choir is the State’s Greatest Ambassador for Gospel Music. Frank Williams was the father of the Mississippi Mass Choir. He […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson Named One of Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23
Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas K. Hudson has been named one of Mississippi’s 12 Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23 by Our Mississippi magazine. “I’d like to thank Our Magazine and the committee for this incredible recognition,” Hudson said. “It’s an honor to work on behalf of the talented students, faculty, and staff of Jackson State University. Our collective efforts shine a spotlight on the great advancements happening in Mississippi and I’m proud to be a part of that movement.”
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Court
Laila Evans was crowned as Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Queen this past Friday. Click through the gallery to see the entire 2022 VHS Homecoming Court. Congratulations, Ladies!
Jackson Cannabis Trade Show taking place this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lucky Leaf Expo will host a trade show on October 7 and 8 at the Jackson Convention Complex. Medical marijuana dispensaries are expected to open across the state before the year ends. “We believe the Mississippi market will be tremendously large because of the no cap license that the state has […]
WLBT
Tunnels to Tower 5K honors military, first responders
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It took a little over twenty minutes for Samuel Long to cross the finish line at the Tunnels to Tower 5K Run and Walk event that honors the military and first responders. “I really just want to tell them, thank you,” Long said. A Senior...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vicksburg Post
LaToya Williams receives Marguerite Prather Felder Memorial Nursing Scholarship
The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 23 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Among those recognized LaToya Williams of Vicksburg, who received the Marguerite Prather Felder Memorial Nursing Scholarship. With her was Richard Henley of Brandon,...
Alabama man killed when truck hits ditch and flips into a utility pole
An Alabama man was killed Thursday morning after his truck left the road, struck a ditch and then overturned and hit a utility pole, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Tuskegee, Alabama, man. Melvin Marshall, 69, was...
WDAM-TV
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
Jackson, Mississippi residents facing high water bills amid crisis
In Jackson, Mississippi, residents are now struggling to pay inflated bills for water they can’t drink or use. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah spoke with frustrated residents and has more details on how the city is reacting.Oct. 10, 2022.
Comments / 0