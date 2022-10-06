ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alabama Now

Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson Jr. clash with words after Jackson State win

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. had a tense exchange during their postgame handshake Saturday night after the Tigers’ 26-12 win. Sanders did his fair share of talking in the week that led up to his team’s win, dampening the Hornets’ homecoming festivities. After the game, the coaches met at midfield for a handshake and Sanders went in to embrace Robinson but was rebuffed with a stiff-arm, leaving the former two-sport star shocked.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Alabama State Coach Reveals His Problem With Deion Sanders

Things got heated between Deion Sanders and Eddie Robinson Jr. on Saturday afternoon. Robinson had no interest in chatting with Sanders following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over the Hornets on Saturday. Postgame video of the heated interaction between Sanders and Robinson went viral. Following the game, Robinson Jr. revealed...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Bossip

Deion Sanders Talks Altercation With Alabama State Head Coach

Deion Sanders hit the post-game press conference after defeating Alabama State ready to defend himself against claims from Eddie Robinson Jr who said Sanders disrespected the team and isn’t SWAC. This weekend Deion Sanders and Jackson State continued their dominance in the SWAC by heading to Alabama State as...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Football
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Montgomery, AL
College Sports
Jackson, MS
College Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
Montgomery, AL
Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Montgomery, AL
Football
Local
Mississippi Football
AL.com

Deion Sanders shoved by Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. in heated on-field exchange after game

Tempers were short following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. met at mid-field after the game. There was a handshake, then Sanders tried to hug Robinson, but the Hornets coach appears to shove Sanders away. Sanders, surrounded by police escorts, seemed aggravated by the gesture.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WJTV 12

JSU’s Sanders, MSU’s Rogers in Heisman Conversation

Midway through the 2022 college football season, two local student-athletes’ names have emerged in Heisman conversations. The Heisman Trophy is awarded annually to the best college football student-athlete. Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Mississippi State quarterback and Brandon graduate Will Rogers discuss hearing their names talked about as possible recipients of the honor.
JACKSON, MS
Tide 100.9 FM

Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide

Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WLBT

Things To Know for Monday, October 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There are still a lot of questions surrounding the future of...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
alabamanews.net

Longtime WVAS radio host killed in Macon County accident

An early morning single car crash in Macon County has claimed the life of a longtime radio host in Montgomery. Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee said WVAS morning radio personality Melvin “Mel” Marshall was killed in a single car accident on County Road 13 Thursday. Alabama State University also confirmed that Marshall died in that accident.
MACON COUNTY, AL
WDAM-TV

WDAM 7 set to air first episode of ‘Made in Mississippi’ series Sunday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s it like to be “Made in Mississippi?” This weekend, two Pine Belt artists will show us. Glassblower and sculptor Jeremy Thomley of Oak Grove and carpenter Eric Williams of Bay Springs are featured in a new show premiering on Sunday, Oct. 9, on WDAM 7. The show highlights artists in the Pine Belt and what makes them unique.
BAY SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Mississippi Mass Choir records new album

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir is about to record another album. Mississippi is said to be the birthplace of the Blues, and born alongside of it was Gospel music. The Mississippi Mass Choir is the State’s Greatest Ambassador for Gospel Music. Frank Williams was the father of the Mississippi Mass Choir. He […]
FLOWOOD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asu#Alabama State University#Jackson State University#Homecomings#American Football#College Football
nypressnews.com

Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson Named One of Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23

Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas K. Hudson has been named one of Mississippi’s 12 Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23 by Our Mississippi magazine. “I’d like to thank Our Magazine and the committee for this incredible recognition,” Hudson said. “It’s an honor to work on behalf of the talented students, faculty, and staff of Jackson State University. Our collective efforts shine a spotlight on the great advancements happening in Mississippi and I’m proud to be a part of that movement.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Court

Laila Evans was crowned as Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Queen this past Friday. Click through the gallery to see the entire 2022 VHS Homecoming Court. Congratulations, Ladies!
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Cannabis Trade Show taking place this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lucky Leaf Expo will host a trade show on October 7 and 8 at the Jackson Convention Complex. Medical marijuana dispensaries are expected to open across the state before the year ends. “We believe the Mississippi market will be tremendously large because of the no cap license that the state has […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Tunnels to Tower 5K honors military, first responders

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It took a little over twenty minutes for Samuel Long to cross the finish line at the Tunnels to Tower 5K Run and Walk event that honors the military and first responders. “I really just want to tell them, thank you,” Long said. A Senior...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
Vicksburg Post

LaToya Williams receives Marguerite Prather Felder Memorial Nursing Scholarship

The Hinds Community College Foundation recognized 2022-2023 scholarship recipients, donors and other honorees at a reception on Sept. 23 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Among those recognized LaToya Williams of Vicksburg, who received the Marguerite Prather Felder Memorial Nursing Scholarship. With her was Richard Henley of Brandon,...
VICKSBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy