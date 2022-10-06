NYSEG encourages customers to take action now to lower rising energy bills

NYSEG is urging customers to take steps to manage their energy bills before energy bills rise during the winter.

NYSEG estimates that its Western New York customers should expect to pay on average around $12 more a month for electricity during the months of December to March. Gas customers can expect a higher average of $47 a month during the same time period.

"Our electricity and natural gas delivery rates are expected to remain steady through the winter," VP of Customer Service for NYSEG and RG&E, Terri VanBrooker said. "The other major component of bills, supply prices, are provided by third parties and are projected to significantly increase compared to last year. These supply prices, combined with higher energy use in the cold weather months, may result in higher bills for our customers."

NYSEG recommends customers do the following in order to conserve energy use and lower winter bills:

Heating:



Set your thermostat as low as comfort permits. Each degree above 68°F can use 3% more energy.

Turn your thermostats down to 58° when away from the house for more than a few hours or when you're in bed for the night.

Install a programmable or wi-fi thermostat to automatically control your heating by lowering the temperature when you're not home.

Clean or replace your furnace filters as recommended and have your furnace burner checked and cleaned annually by a contractor.

Use registers to direct warm airflow across the floor, not up toward the ceiling.

Close vents and doors in unused rooms and close fireplace dampers when not in use.

Open draperies and blinds on sunny days to let warmth in; close them at night to insulate against cold air outside.

Lighting/Electricity:



Install high-efficiency LED lighting. LED lighting uses 90% less energy than standard incandescent bulbs and lasts up to 25 times longer.

Use programmable timers to turn lights on/off.

Turn off lights and electronics when not in use.

Hot Water:

