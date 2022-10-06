Read full article on original website
McCarthy told Trump that Jan. 6 rioters were ‘trying to —ing kill me’: book
During a heated phone call as Jan. 6 rioters were breaking into the U.S. Capitol building, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told former President Donald Trump that those breaching the building were “trying to —ing kill” him, according to an account in an upcoming book. The new detail about the Jan. 6 call comes…
Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof, who killed 9
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation. Roof had asked the court to decide how to handle disputes over mental illness-related evidence...
Democrat Cisco Aguilar launches $1 million TV ad buy in secretary of state’s race
The ad uses Marchant’s own words describing his behind the scenes work “to try to fix 2020” and his desire to “get rid of the early voting,” and ends with Aguilar saying, “I will defend your right to vote.” The post Democrat Cisco Aguilar launches $1 million TV ad buy in secretary of state’s race appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
