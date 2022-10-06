ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Nevada Independent

Democrat Cisco Aguilar launches $1 million TV ad buy in secretary of state’s race

The ad uses Marchant’s own words describing his behind the scenes work “to try to fix 2020” and his desire to “get rid of the early voting,” and ends with Aguilar saying, “I will defend your right to vote.” The post Democrat Cisco Aguilar launches $1 million TV ad buy in secretary of state’s race appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE

