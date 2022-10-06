Read full article on original website
10 Largest Cities In Wisconsin
Wisconsin, a Midwestern jewel, is bordered to the west by the Mississippi River, has sparkling shorelines on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and a lush interior primarily covered by forests and agricultural fields. It is the 23rd largest state by area and has a population of 5,893,718 as of 2020, making it the 20th most populated state. Below is a list of the ten biggest cities in Wisconsin by population.
Wisconsin apple orchards celebrate bountiful growing season
HORTONVILLE, Wis. — Wisconsin’s apple orchards are celebrating what they say has been a good growing season. Eric Bauer’s family runs The Apple Shed in Hortonville, near Appleton. He said this year’s crop is one of the best he’s seen in a long time. “Apples...
Outagamie County, Menominee Nation partner to honor Native history
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County announced a partnership with the Menominee Nation to recognize a historical marker in the Fox Valley honoring the tribe. It comes on Indigenous Peoples Day. A very small piece of land alongside the Fox River is the exact spot where the Treaty of...
4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin
If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin
A new report by Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonprofit group whose mission is “to protect Wisconsin’s conservation legacy” by “promoting science-based management of natural resources,” says the state’s efforts to protect natural resources and human health are being paralyzed by special interests and political ideology, resulting in what the group calls a “public health crisis.” […] The post Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Missing Green Bay man located
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say a man who went missing has been found. Khriston D. Seymour, 23, had gone missing Sunday morning. Police did not release information about where he was located.
In search for illegal Wisconsin votes, activists uncover gaps — but no plot
Conservative activists are pushing officials to remove thousands of people from Wisconsin’s voter rolls, pointing to holes in the state’s voter database that have allowed some ineligible voters to cast a ballot. But their efforts also have spread misleading information, Wisconsin Watch found, conflating ineligible and eligible voters...
Fire contained but still burning at a Menominee, Michigan paper mill
As of 8:00 a.m. on October 10, the fire at a paper mill in Menominee, Michigan has been contained but still burns due to chemicals in the area.
Beef Taco Meatballs recipe from Wisconsin Beef Council
(WFRV) – Spice things up in the kitchen with a fun and easy recipe your kids will want to help with. Local 5 Live viewers get a look at how to make Beef Taco Meatballs with Angie from the Wisconsin Beef Council. For more great recipes, head to beeftips.com.
Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
Workers lost ground on wages in wake of Wisconsin’s anti-labor laws
Since it took aim at public sector unions in 2011, Wisconsin’s Republican-run Legislature passed a series of laws designed to undercut private sector unions and keep local governments from raising minimum pay and working conditions on municipal and county contracts. Lawmakers also eliminated the requirement that the “prevailing wage”...
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Is the Great Salt Lake dying?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Great Salt Lake in Utah, the largest saltwater lake in the Western hemisphere, is going in the direction of the Dead Sea, when nothing would be able to survive in it. Brine shrimp, an important food source in the ecosystem, is only found in...
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
Crews battling paper mill fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula
MENOMINEE, Mich. (AP) — Crews from several fire departments were battling a large fire Friday at a paper mill in Michigan's Upper Peninsula that began hours earlier in a warehouse, authorities said.A spokesman for Resolute Forest Products said the fire, which was producing a dense cloud of smoke in Menominee, Michigan, began about 11 p.m. CDT Thursday in a warehouse that contained pulp and waste paper.No injuries were reported in the fire along Michigan's border with Wisconsin. But the blaze was so large crews from five fire departments were called to the scene, the Stephenson Fire Department said in a Facebook post.The...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
Waupaca man who ‘distributed roughly 40 lbs of meth’ throughout Wisconsin sentenced
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 37-year-old formerly from Waupaca was sentenced on Friday for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Justin Baumgardt pleaded guilty in June and at one point while being interviewed by officers he admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and estimated distributing roughly 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Wisconsin.
Police return walkaway to Winnebago Mental Health Institution
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police officers and detectives were searching the area near the Winnebago Mental Health Institution for an inmate who walked away late Monday morning. Police were notified a little after 11 A.M. that a patient left the facility on Treffert Dr. The patient was found a...
