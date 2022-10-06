Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent a new group of migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’s Washington DC home. The latest 46 migrants arrived by bus on Monday morning at the Naval Observatory in the northwestern parts of the US capital, according to an aid group. SAMU First Response has been helping migrants sent to Washington from Texas. Its Managing Director Tatiana Laborde said that the group of 46 people included both single adults and whole families and that they were taken to a church in the area for aid, CNN reported. Mr Abbott and two other Republican governors...

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO