"For the benefit of all, and all who seek solace at our gates." So decrees the Commonwealth, the post-apocalyptic civilization celebrating its Founders Day on the next episode of The Walking Dead. After the death of their son Henry — and their marriage — former Kingdom queen Carol (Melissa McBride) and King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) separately relocated to the well-off community governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). But the Commonwealth is not for the benefit of all. And in this exclusive scene from "A New Deal," airing October 9th on AMC, the coupling formerly known as Carzekiel discusses whether it's befitting to stay or leave. Together.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO