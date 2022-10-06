ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead just revealed how the final episode will end

The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run begins with one last mystery, perhaps the biggest this show has ever had to contend with: how will TV's most successful horror franchise finally come to an end? (Sorry to American Horror Story.) While we haven't quite shuffled...
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead just changed Rick Grimes' fate forever

The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. Rick Grimes hasn't appeared in The Walking Dead for a few years now, but his bearded presence continues to loom over the show, even at the end in these final episodes. Part of that's down to his surprise return in flashbacks that look...
Daily Mail

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus gives a thumbs up to fans as he and co-stars make their way to promotional event in NYC for 11th and final season

The last eight episodes of the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead premiered this past week on AMC. As part of the last promotional push for the post-apocalyptic horror series, some of the stars, and one of the creative minds behind-the-scenes, attended the 2022 PaleyFest NY at Paley Museum in New York City on Saturday.
tvinsider.com

Ask Matt: ‘Dead’ Tired, ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ & a Changing CW

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
TVLine

The Walking Dead EP Illuminates the 'Insidious Danger' Going for the Jugular

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sunday’s Season 11C premiere of The Walking Dead (i.e. the first of the very last episodes). If you’ve yet to watch, you may want to before reading on. In Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead (recapped here), Daryl & Co. thought that they had put nemesis Lance in check, only to find themselves in what certainly looked like checkmate. Such is slippery brilliance of Josh Hamilton’s Big Bad. Showrunner Angela Kang, comparing the Commonwealth’s conniving deputy governor to previous antagonists like Negan and Alpha, tells TVLine, “I think that he represents a different kind of...
The List

Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?

Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
msn.com

The Walking Dead season 11, episode 18 review: 'Setting things up for the endgame'

Warning! This review contains major spoilers for The Walking Dead season 11, episode 18. "I think the most important thing is that we're together," Lauren Cohan's Maggie tells Daryl, Carol, and a few of the others early on – a line that could as easily apply to the series as the fictitious events it depicts. Following Part 3's action-packed opener, the dialogue-heavy 'A New Deal' slows things down to focus on character, and it's all the better for it, as it reunites a lot of players that haven't shared scenes in a long ol' time.
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Gives Carol and Ezekiel a Second Chance in Exclusive Clip

"For the benefit of all, and all who seek solace at our gates." So decrees the Commonwealth, the post-apocalyptic civilization celebrating its Founders Day on the next episode of The Walking Dead. After the death of their son Henry — and their marriage — former Kingdom queen Carol (Melissa McBride) and King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) separately relocated to the well-off community governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). But the Commonwealth is not for the benefit of all. And in this exclusive scene from "A New Deal," airing October 9th on AMC, the coupling formerly known as Carzekiel discusses whether it's befitting to stay or leave. Together.
startattle.com

Matriarch (2022 movie) Hulu, Horror, trailer, release date

Afflicted with a mysterious disease after surviving an overdose, a woman returns to her childhood home to confront her personal demons but instead discovers a real one. Startattle.com – Matriarch 2022. Starring : Jemima Rooper / Kate Dickie. Genre : Horror. Country : United States. Language : English. Director...
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead boss explains introduction of "new" zombies in final season

The Walking Dead season 11 is about to unleash a different breed of zombie horde. During her exclusive chat to Digital Spy, showrunner Angela Kang delved into the trailer's evolved flesh-munchers and specifically why they're being introduced for the final episodes. "There are some parts of the process that are...
Digital Trends

Everything announced at New York Comic Con 2022

It’s a misconception that the pop culture world goes strictly through San Diego Comic-Con. Over the last two decades, New York Comic Con has emerged as one of the few conventions than can truly rival Comic-Con’s scope and attendance. And while this year’s NYCC didn’t have quite the...
ComicBook

The Walking Dead: Dead City Releases Premiere Date and First Look

AMC Networks has released the official first look at the Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, titled The Walking Dead: Dead City. Announced as Isle of the Dead in March, the new series premiering in 2023 on AMC sees Cohan and Morgan's enemies-turned-allies "traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror." As the adage goes: Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.
digitalspy.com

Rings of Power cut scene would have revealed big Durin secret

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have revealed that a cut scene from the fantasy show would have revealed Prince Durin IV's big secret. The most recent episode confirmed that Durin (Owain Arthur) has a different name which sets him apart from...
ComicBook

Rick Grimes' Gun Returns on The Walking Dead

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "A New Deal" episode of The Walking Dead. Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is a gunslinger without a gun. After firing it a final time to save his family and friends from a walker horde in Season 9, Rick's Colt Python .357 Magnum revolver was left behind when he was shuttled away aboard a CRM helicopter. Six years after Rick vanished, his partner Michonne (Danai Gurira) handed the weapon down to their daughter, Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming). But like the peace-seeking cowboys in westerns of old, the 11-year-old gunfighter has holstered her father's gun upon settling back into civilization: the Commonwealth of Ohio.
Popculture

Netflix Makes Change to Jeffrey Dahmer Show Listing After Serious Backlash

The Netflix series focusing on convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer continues to spark conversation. Viewers have praised the 10-episode drama for showcasing the lengths Dahmer went through to torture his victims. But there have been some complaints. Some feel the series has re-traumatized the families of the victims. Others are upset over the fact that Dahmer's intended targets were boys and men of color, primarily Black. The latest criticism was the streaming platform's decision to stamp the film with an LGBTQ category tag. In the wake of the criticism, Netflix has removed the LGBTQ tag.
Popculture

Best Horror Movies on Netflix

Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
