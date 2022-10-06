ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland announces smart parking (finally) coming in summer 2023

By Claire Geary
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
The City of Cleveland announced on Thursday that it plans to modernize its parking meters with a new mobile parking payment service.

Customers who currently have to use coins like it's the 1970s or something will be able to pay for street parking via an app, text message or by scanning a QR code starting in the summer of 2023 when the changes are implemented.

“Modernizing our city’s on-street parking system will make the public’s experience much more customer friendly and convenient,” said Mayor Justin M. Bibb. “This is a big upgrade that makes payments easy, allows us to see parking trends, analyze data and improve efficiency.”

Cleveland’s current parking system includes 2,500 single-spaced parking meters, which receive payment through coins.

The Department of Public Works is tasked with installation, repair, maintenance, collection and enforcement of the new meter system.

"This project will involve taking a look at parking across the city to assess demand, evaluate lots, establish defined parking zones, and look at rates and revenue," said Chief Operating Officer Bonnie Teeuwen. “Introducing additional payment options also eliminates the hassle of making sure you have quarters to park."

The change has been a long time coming.

Change could be coming to Cleveland parking meters

