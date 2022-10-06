ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

PoC Studios Acquires Kim Bass Comedy ‘A Snowy Day In Oakland’, Sets Theatrical Release

By Valerie Complex
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vw35J_0iP1hqQx00

EXCLUSIVE: Labid Aziz’s People of Culture Studios ( PoC Studios ), has picked up North American distribution rights to Kim Bass ’s comedy A Snowy Day in Oakland , and will open the film nationwide in theaters over the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday weekend, Jan. 13, 2023. The movie is the debut theatrical release for PoC Studios.

Written and directed by Kim Bass, A Snowy Day in Oakland follows an upscale psychologist from San Francisco who decides to end a stalled romance with her longtime, high-profile, psychiatrist, boyfriend/business partner. She moves on with her life by opening her own private practice in a vacant, street-front office space in the middle of a small, commercial block located across the bay in Oakland, turning the predominately African-American and psychologically ignored neighborhood on its emotional ear.

The movie stars Nicole Ari Parker ( Boogie Nights ), Loretta Devine ( Crash ), Kimberly Elise ( The Manchurian Candidate ), Deon Cole ( Black-ish ), Michael Jai White ( Black Dynamite ), Evan Ross ( The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Pt 2 ), Reno Wilson ( Transformers; Dark Side of the Moon ), Arden Myrin ( Insatiable ), Tony Plana (Bombshell ), Jakée Harry ( Sister, Sister ), Claudia Zevallos ( Day of Days ), Sean Maguire ( Once Upon A Time ), Donis Leonard Jr. ( House of Lies ) and Keith David ( The Princess and the Frog ).

The pic also features music by The Staples Singers, The Isley Brothers, Buena Vista Social Club, Dinah Washington and Gil Scott-Heron.

John Cappetta ( Marshall, Tyson’s Run ) and his shingle Planet 9 Productions produced the film alongside Bass and Deanna Shapiro (Beautiful Lie Pictures).

Said Bass, “Five years in the making, Snowy Day is not only a passion project, but a very personal and poignant story that I am eager to share with the movie-going audience. Partnering with Planet 9 Productions and PoC Studios for its production and release, is literally a dream come true!”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to have A Snowy Day in Oakland as our debut theatrical release,” said Labid Aziz. “It’s a film that tackles a real issue in a fun, light and memorable way, and will leave audiences thinking and hopefully talking about the issue in a meaningful way as well. Also, John and Kim have been a dream team to work with, exactly the type of talented, forward-thinking people we need in this business.”

Targeting over 1,000 screens, PoC’s releasing efforts will be led by veteran studio distribution executives Paul Hudson and Greg Forston. Forston is an entertainment industry veteran and one of the most respected film distribution executives in the industry. Having worked at IFC Films, Fine Line Features, Relativity and Overture Films over the course of two decades, Forston has spearheaded the release of numerous box office hits and award-winning films grossing over $1 billion in sales. These have included My Big Fat Greek Wedding , Memento , Law Abiding Citizen , Act of Valor , Safe Haven , Limitless , The Visitor , A Private War and Miss Sloane .  Hudson has over 25 years of experience handling major releases for MGM, Miramax, United Artists Paramount Vantage, and Relativity Media.

PoC Studios orchestrates theatrical release campaigns tailored and scoped individually for each film, ranging from limited releases in target markets and platformed rollouts, to wide openings nationwide, depending on the film and fully supported with marketing, advertising and publicity.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sftimes.com

5 More Famous Celebrities living in San Francisco

Celebrities living in San Francisco – Many actors, musicians, and athletes who significantly impacted the entertainment industry and popular culture in America and throughout the world were born and raised in the Bay Area. Here are 5 more famous celebrities living in San Francisco – The Bay Area!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Oakland, CA
SFGate

A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home

David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
scribewilcox.com

Not So Great News: Great America Is Closing Its Doors

California’s Great America now has an expiration date. In late June, Cedar Fair announced the sale of its Great America location in Santa Clara to Prologis, Inc., a Fremont-based real estate investment and logistics management company, for $310 million. The park is set to shut down within the next 11 years.
SANTA CLARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reno Wilson
Person
Sean Maguire
Person
Loretta Devine
Person
Deon Cole
Person
Nicole Ari Parker
Person
Kimberly Elise
Person
Tony Plana
Person
Dinah Washington
Person
Paul Hudson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Comedy Film#Poc#People Of Culture Studios#North American#Poc Studios#African American#Manchurian
The Daily Scoop

The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San Francisco

(Creative Commons/Koocheekoo) The Wave Organ is a unique and magical experience located in Golden Gate Park. It's a large organ that creates amazing shapes on the water as it plays music. This is a great activity for kids, but also a fantastic activity for couples who want to spend time together The Wave Organ is one of the most unique and beautiful places in all of San Francisco. Situated on a pier in the Embarcadero, this public artwork uses the waves of the bay to create music. The Wave Organ is the perfect place to enjoy a summer day or evening, with a gorgeous view of the Bay Bridge and the city skyline.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Some Dude Took a Swim in Lake Merritt

Someone with a death wish or a fetish for pollutants took an actual swim in Oakland's Lake Merritt the other day, and it was caught on video. This is disgusting, no one should ever do this, and the man's current health status/mental state has not been confirmed. [itsthebay/Instagram]. There was...
OAKLAND, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you happen to live in California or you have to travel there often because of your work, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their impeccable service and for offering absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Continue to read to find out and if you haven't visited the restaurants on the list, definitely make sure you pay them a visit next time you are around.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Deadline

130K+
Followers
37K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy