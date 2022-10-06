ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan to receive $250M toward broadband access from American Rescue Plan

By FOX 17
 4 days ago
The U.S. Department of Treasury announced Thursday Michigan will receive more than $250 million toward boosting the state’s access to high-speed internet.

The department says the funding comes as part of the American Rescue Plan.

We’re told the money will help expand broadband access to those who don’t have it and reduce costs for residents who are unable to afford it.

“The pandemic upended life as we knew it—from work to school to connecting with friends and family—and exposed the stark inequity in access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet in communities across the country, but especially in rural, Tribal, and low-income communities,” said Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo. “This funding will lay the foundation for the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic investments to increase access to high-speed internet and reduce broadband bills for American households and businesses.”

Federal officials tell us Michigan’s share of funding will bring high-speed internet to nearly 70,000 homes and businesses, accounting for 23% of areas without it.

Specifically, the money will go toward the Michigan Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks (ROBIN) program, which aims to deliver internet speeds at 100/100 Mbps to qualifying homes and businesses, according to the Treasury Department.

We’re told Wisconsin and Massachusetts were also approved to receive a combined total of $185 million in funding toward broadband infrastructure.

READ MORE: FCC announces $188M in broadband funding in rural Michigan

READ MORE: As broadband access expands, it's making a difference for rural families

