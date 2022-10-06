USPS set up call center to help connect Ian victims with their mail

The U.S. Postal Service doesn’t know how many of its customers in the cone of destruction can’t get their mail right now. USPS said it's making deliveries everywhere it's safe to do so.

Ian knocked out 12 post offices between southwest and central Florida.

U.S. Postal Service Spokesperson David Walton told ABC Action News, “In instances where we cannot make a delivery or if a post office is closed. We are directing those customers to the nearest post office where their mail is being held.”

Walton said USPS has options for people who are displaced, whether it's for the short or long term.

“If you're going to be back in your home within 30 days, we recommend a hold mail will hold the mail for you for 30 days. You can come to the post office and pick up your mail before then, or you can make arrangements for it to be delivered to your home. If you are going to be out of your home. More than 30 days, you can put a temporary change of address in.”

Hold Mail & Change of Address (COA):

The Hold Mail service is designed for customers who plan on occupying their homes within 30 days. If you request Hold Mail, your mail and packages will be safely held at your local post office for up to 30 days.

You can pick up accumulated mail at the post office (I.D. required for pick up) or you can request mail be delivered to your residence on a date they choose (no longer than 30 days). For more information, go here: https://holdmail.usps.com.

If you don't plan on occupying your home within 30 days, you can submit a temporary for permanent Change of Address (COA).

A temporary change of address is designed for customers who plan on returning to their residence within six months. If you are NOT planning to return to your current address, please submit a permanent COA request. A COA may be filed here .

The postal service has set up a customer care center for storm victims who need help connecting with their mail. The number is 800-ASK-USPS or 800-275-8777.

Like everything else related to recovery efforts, the post office can’t say how long it will take to resume normal operations.