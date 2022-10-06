Read full article on original website
Tronics Series 3 “Open Frame” In-Line Labeling System
Tronics Series 3 “Open Frame” In-Line Labeling System ( $32,500 ) Tronics Series 3 Open Frame Inline Labeling System. This Labeler was in use for 6 months during Sanitizer production in 2020 and is loaded with features and change parts totaling $60,000. The labeler is capable of labeling...
3-In-1 Convertible Hand Truck
Self-explanatory. In perfect condition. Please Login or register to contact the poster of this classified ad.
Uline Semi-Electric Straddle Stacker
Uline Straddle Packer in excellent shape for sale. Fork size length and width: 42″ x 9-28″; load capacity 2200 lbs; height lowered 2 1/8″; height raised 137″; wheel diameter 7″/5″; weight 1125 lbs. Manufacturer : Uline. Ships From : Louisville, Colorado, USA. Part Number(s)...
Draft system FOB (Foam On Beer) devices, gently used.
I have 9 of these barely-used FOBs for sale. “Foam On Beer Dectectors (FOBS) FOBs are installed in long draw draft beer systems to reduce beer waste and increase profits for the business. We aim to bring our FOB into the market as an affordable least cost option for those businesses who want to save on pouring their money down the drain!
FS: Qty (3) 1.5″ ID BEPS-SanitaryHose, 10′ long
Used only once to move hot-water only (no wort or beer; sanitized & hung after use). Reason for selling: too big for our purposes (we use 3/4″ ID hoses). Ordered direct from Blichmann (Description/link) in Sep ’21; we used them once and they’ve been hanging on the wall ever since. From website:
32oz Double Seamer Model 25D-900
Dixie Crowler machine in great condition for sale. Buyer responsible for shipping.
