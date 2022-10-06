Today will be a warm and breezy day across western Montana as our next weather maker approaches. Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph will be common, with stronger gusts to 30 mph possible. With the trough of low pressure largely missing us to the east, the bulk of the precipitation will stay along and east of the divide with overnight lows only falling to the mid 30s. Highs on Tuesday will fall back a few degrees mainly into the 50s & 60s for highs, which is closer to average for this time of year.

MONTANA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO