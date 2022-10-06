Read full article on original website
Light mountain snow along the divide; breezy Monday
Today will be a warm and breezy day across western Montana as our next weather maker approaches. Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph will be common, with stronger gusts to 30 mph possible. With the trough of low pressure largely missing us to the east, the bulk of the precipitation will stay along and east of the divide with overnight lows only falling to the mid 30s. Highs on Tuesday will fall back a few degrees mainly into the 50s & 60s for highs, which is closer to average for this time of year.
3D weather: Impact from temperature inversions
Over the last week, multiple prescribed burns have taken place across western Montana. With those ongoing, you may have noticed a slight haziness to the sky -- it's the result of an inversion. So what do we mean by inversion, and how does it impact our weather? Watch the video above as Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs explains.
Great weather for the next few days before the next weather maker arrives Monday night
High pressure will remain in control of our weather bringing mostly clear skies, highs in the 60s and 70s, and overnight lows in the 30s and low 40s. A little bit of haze will remain in the air today as an inversion has set up in our valleys. Patchy fog will be possible into Monday morning. Monday will see great weather again though there will be a slight increase in our winds out of a westerly direction.
Major highway closures remain hardship for businesses near Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. (KOMO) — The Bolt Creek Fire in Washington state has been burning for almost a month and continues to cause problems for communities nearby who rely on people traveling along U.S. 2. “This is pretty uncommon. I’ve been here about twenty years,” said Henry Sladek, who is...
FWP to release more pheasants before season opens
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced more pheasants will be released before hunting season opens Saturday. Pheasants will be released at the following four wildlife managment areas:. Warm Springs WMA near Deer Lodge. Canyon Ferry WMA near Helena. Lake Helena WMA near Helena. Freezout Lake WMA...
Over $25,000 raised to fight hunger in Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — First Interstate Bank employees raised more than $25,000 for the Montana Food Bank Network. The money supports the Feed Montana Annual Event, which is a monthlong campaign to raise 400,000 meals. The following information was sent out by First Interstate Bank:. First Interstate Bank employees recently...
FWP seeks public input on conservation easement near Victor
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wants public input of a proposal to purchase and manage a conservation easement on approximately 540 acres west of Victor. The Sweathouse Creek Conservation Easement would be purchasing land from Hackett Ranch and is proposed to protect essential wildlife and fish habitat, preserve ranch lands, and give the public access for recreational activities.
Montana Historical Society to host 4 programs this month
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Historical Society will host four programs this month as part of their annual fundraiser. Programs include historic photos, books, cowboy songs and stories. The cost is $5 per program. MTHS released the following:. Historic photos and books, plus cowboy songs and stories highlight the...
Breakdown of LR 131 on this November's ballot
MISSOULA, Mont. — On the ballot for Montana this November is measure LR 131. The referendum would require infants who are born alive after an induced labor, cesarean section, attempted abortion, or another method to receive medical care no matter the medical condition they are born with. The measure...
