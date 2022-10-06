ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, IN

Local park receives 30 acres from power company

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A special ceremony took place Thursday at a historical park in Sullivan County.

The Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi Mounds Historical Park celebrated as Indiana-Michigan Power signed over 30 acres of land to the park. Former state senator John Waterman is a board member of the park. He said that they’ve been developing the park for about 18 years.

Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi Mounds Historical Park celebrates land donation

Receiving the 30 acres will allow the park to do some exciting things.

“We’re developing the south side over here. There’s burial mounds over here. We’ll have walk trails and all that stuff in there,” said Waterman.

“Indiana-Michigan, a big thank you to them for finally turning the property over to us so we can start really developing,” he added.

Waterman says people from all over the country already come to the park for traditional ceremonies. For more information about the park and its programs visit their website here .

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

